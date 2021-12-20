A death investigation by Dubuque police was the most-read story on TelegraphHerald.com last week.

Below are the 10 most-read stories on the website from Dec. 13 through Sunday.

1.) Police investigating death of teenager in Dubuque

2.) Band with 13 Top 40 hits coming to Dubuque

3.) Former Dubuque postal worker sentenced to nearly 3 years in federal prison for mail theft

4.) Biz Buzz Monday: Restored, relocated 1840s log cabin opens to guests in St. Donatus

5.) 1 student charged, 2 local school districts close as posts threatening violence put communities on edge

6.) A life remembered: Dubuque man took risks, enjoyed life

7.) 3 Holy Family principals to retire at end of school year

8.) Biz Buzz: Dubuque food truck offers bold flavors; coffee shop opens in SW Wisconsin

9.) Dubuque County woman accused of stealing $13,000 via company credit cards

10.) Fire destroys semi-tractor in Dubuque

