Police said one person was injured Thursday when a driver made a U-turn and caused a crash in Dubuque.
Charles E. Dailey, 54, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 2:40 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of the Northwest Arterial and Chavenelle Road. The report states that Thomas J. Moser, 18, of Guttenberg, Iowa, was northbound on the Northwest Arterial, then tried to make a U-turn at the intersection, though the stoplight was red. Moser then hit Dailey’s vehicle, which was southbound on the arterial.
Moser was cited with failure to respond to a steady red light signal.