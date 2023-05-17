A local Dubuque-based trucking company plans to move its headquarters to the Port of Dubuque, diverting from plans to construct a new headquarters building elsewhere in the city.
McCoy Group had previously announced it had entered a purchase agreement with education company McGraw Hill to buy the office building at 501 Bell St., though no additional information provided about the purpose of the purchase.
Property records state the McGraw Hill building currently holds an assessed value of $13,549,400.
However, Dubuque City Council members on Monday voted to schedule a public hearing on June 20 for a proposed development agreement with McCoy Group, with city documents stating the company now intends to use the Bell Street building as its corporate headquarters.
The move comes after the company had announced its plans to construct a 78,000-square-foot headquarters at the site of the company’s current headquarters at 2099 Southpark Court in Key West.
That project went as far as securing $1.86 million in investment tax credits and sales tax refunds from the Iowa Economic Development Authority and a development agreement with the city promising 10 years of tax increment financing incentives expected to total nearly $3 million.
When reached by the Telegraph Herald, Greg McCoy, president and CEO of McCoy Group, provided a written statement describing the purchase of the McGraw Hill building as the most ideal move for the company.
“When the McGraw Hill opportunity was brought to our attention, it was a great opportunity to move the corporate office to the Port of Dubuque with additional space allowing McCoy Group to continue down our growth path for years to come,” McCoy stated.
McCoy added that the company intends to keep some employees at the Southpark Court property to accommodate its continued growth.
City of Dubuque Economic Development Director Jill Connors said this new development agreement will replace the previous one. This iteration would provide the company with up to $276,444 in TIF rebates over 10 years.
“From my understanding, this agreement will take the place of the previous one,” she said.
McCoy said the company will complete the purchase of the building by July, and that it will “continue to evaluate opportunities to upgrade to state of the art amenities for our employees and building tenants.”
The agreement also requires the city to sell to McCoy a 0.7-acre portion of a 6.19-acre parking lot property located adjacent to the McGraw Hill building for $1.1 million.
Property records state the entire parking lot property has an assessed value of $3.626 million.
McCoy would maintain exclusive access to parking on the property from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays. For all other hours, the parking spaces would remain open to the public.
McCoy Group also would promise to create the equivalent of 18 full-time jobs by Oct. 1, 2026, bringing the total number of Dubuque employees up to the equivalent of 266 full-time positions.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said he looks forward to discussing the development agreement next month but indicated his overall support.
“I’m excited that McCoy Group is looking to move into the Port of Dubuque,” Cavanagh said. “I think they were able to work out a deal that really worked well for both parties.”
McCoy stated that a lease agreement with McGraw Hill is being finalized that will allow the publisher to continue operating out of its current building for “years to come.”
Family-owned and -operated, McCoy Group is the parent company of six subsidiaries: transportation companies Foodliner Inc. and Quest Liner Inc., Truck Country, Stoops Freightliner-Quality Trailer, McCoy Construction & Forestry and W.W. Transport Inc.
The company employs 3,833 people and operates 26 freightliner truck dealerships, 16 John Deere construction and forestry dealerships and a bulk transportation division with 40 locations across the U.S. and Mexico.
