High school sweethearts Peter Domeyer and Clarice Oberbroeckling were married on June 17, 1961, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in New Vienna, Iowa.
Since then, the Dubuque couple has built a family of eight children, 24 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren spread across the country from Maine to California.
“Our family all gets along,” oldest daughter Janaan Domeyer said. “That’s something many of the in-laws have remarked — we all like each other. We genuinely like each other ... that, I think, is a gift our parents gave us.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the family has begun weekly Zoom calls featuring Peter, Clarice and their children, Janaan Domeyer, Dean Domeyer, Neal Domeyer, Pam Coyne, Diane Domeyer, Linda Domeyer, Michelle Barnette and Andrew Domeyer.
When Clarice was a freshman at St. Boniface High School in New Vienna, Peter was the new kid in the sophomore class.
Peter and his twin brother Paul were the youngest of 12 children growing up on a Petersburg farm. Clarice was the youngest of six children in a New Vienna farm family.
There wasn’t a high school in Petersburg for Peter to attend. He spent his freshman year at Colesburg High School before transferring to St. Boniface where his aunt, Sister Felice, was the principal.
“Probably the first thing we did was a Mexican hat dance,” Peter said, explaining that he was partnered with Clarice for a performance for their classmates.
Peter and Clarice began going to dances and school functions together.
After high school, Peter decided to continue his education at Loras College with the encouragement of Sister Felice.
“School started on Monday and on the Saturday before I was talking to a classmate, ‘What are you going to be doing this fall? Why don’t we think about going to college?’” Peter said.
They drove to Dubuque on Sunday, but everything was closed and they couldn’t enroll. Peter decided to try again the next day. His friend didn’t.
“Our world was really small,” Peter said. “When we thought about going away to Dubuque to go to college, that’s like going away to the other side of the world.”
When Clarice heard the news, she supported Peter’s decision. He hitchhiked home every weekend to see her.
“I thought it was great,” Clarice said. “He would have better opportunities I thought than farming.”
He joined the U.S. Army and served for six months in Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri and Fort Ord in California. While he was away for school and in the Army, Clarice worked part-time at a medical practice in Dyersville.
“When you went into the service, we were pretty sure we were going to be together,” Clarice said to Peter.
“There was no question about that,” he replied.
He came home in December 1960 and the two were married the following June. They lived in Dyersville for two years before moving to Dubuque. In 1965, they bought a house in Key West. After 19 years, they moved to a new house on St. George Street in Dubuque.
The first six Domeyer children were born in nine years. Nine years after that, Peter and Clarice had two more children. All of the children were close then and still are today.
Peter worked as an accountant for 33 years. Clarice stayed home with the children.
“I used to call myself a domestic engineer,” Clarice said. “I was teacher, chauffeur, nurse... It was very fulfilling.”
Daughter Linda Domeyer said that her mother was the anchor of the family.
“The first thing I would do (when coming home from school) was touch base with my mom,” Linda said. “She was always even-keeled, unflappable and willing to help.”
When Peter got home from work, he would help watch the children while Clarice made dinner, Janaan said.
“It was important we ate together as a family,” Janaan said. “Mom and dad always said prayers with us before we went to sleep.”
Linda said that her father is the life of the party.
“One of the things I love most about my parents is they laugh a lot,” Linda said.
Peter’s job sometimes took him away from home when he had to travel for audits. Occasionally the family would be able to join him, but other times Clarice and the kids stayed home.
“When he was gone, mom would always say to us, ‘You would be very lucky if you girls could find a man like your dad,’” Janaan said.
Peter retired, and for several years he volunteered and spent time with the younger children. Then, Peter and Clarice started Home Environment Center in 1997.
The small business was a bottled water supplier that also sold air and water purification products. When Peter turned 80 in 2018, they sold the business.
Peter said that the children were always an important factor in the relationship.
“You’ve got responsibilities,” Peter said. “If you have children, you have responsibilities for those people.”
Linda said that Peter and Clarice never disagreed in front of the children.
“One of the things that made my parents successful in their marriage was they were always a united front,” Linda said. “We didn’t see our parents argue or disagree. They worked it out between them so we could have that solid foundation.”
Their children agree that faith, education and family were always priorities for Peter and Clarice.
“A good marriage needs love, laughter, kindness, trust, patience and all the virtues,” Clarice said. “Be a good listener. Know what’s going on in each other’s lives. Be a companion.”