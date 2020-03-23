MANCHESTER, Iowa – Authorities said a Manchester man arrested for pointing a gun at another man tried to convince witnesses to change their stories days later.
Michael T. Short, 54, originally was charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. He now also is charged with tampering with a witness. His next court hearing in the latter case is set for April 8.
Court documents state that Short was arguing with Gregory Koester, of Waukon, at about 9:45 a.m. March 13 at a property in rural Manchester. Koester was helping Janet Tayek pick up a utility vehicle from the property.
Short became upset and pointed a revolver at Koester. Authorities later located the revolver at the scene, and Short was arrested.
Documents state that, on March 16, Short texted Tayek "and asked her to contact Gregory and have him drop the charges against (Short)." Short also "attempted to influence (Tayek's) observations of the incident that had occurred."