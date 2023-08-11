Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
CASCADE, Iowa — A family-friendly educational day about farming — with cold drinks for adults — will be held near Cascade later this month.
Dubuque County Watersheds and area partners will host the Farm Brew Social at 3 p.m. Aug. 25 at Miller Malting Co. & Family Farm, 30250 Goose Hill Road, according to a press release.
Attendees can enjoy a tour of a grain field with presentations from agricultural specialists, followed by a free dinner at 6 p.m.
Live music will begin at 7 p.m., featuring Dry Run Creek, and beer will be on tap for purchase. Children's activities also will take place throughout the evening.
The event is free and open to the public, but RSVPs are required before Aug. 23 by emailing farmbrewsocial@gmail.com.
