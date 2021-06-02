The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and a Dubuque company are busy this season turning dredged material into islands and wildlife habitat on the Mississippi River.
McGregor Lake is formed by a crescent of floodplain forest islands in the Mississippi River, just south of Prairie du Chien — within eyesight of the Marquette-Joliet and St. Feriole Island Bridges. A part of the Upper Mississippi River National Fish and Wildlife Refuge, the islands forming the lake are a key piece of the local ecosystem.
But, the islands are not what they once were.
According to the Army Corps of Engineer’s website, “Emergent and submergent vegetation are lacking and shorelines are eroding, which impacts floodplain forest as well as the federally protected Higgins eye pearlymussel.”
The site also said the islands are traditionally habitats for a wide range of fish, birds and vegetation, as well.
The Army Corps’ project manager for the McGregor Lake construction, Zach Kimmel, said that habitat degradation is fairly new.
“Because of the wet seasons we’ve had so often lately, in the past 10 years, the flows on the Mississippi are much higher than they have historically been,” he said. “One of the negative effects is the mortality of some of these floodplain forests.”
The Corps, along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, aim to bolster those islands, making them higher in elevation and broader as well. Luckily, part of the solution is in the Mississippi River itself.
As of Friday, Kimmel said more than 70,000 cubic yards of sand, dredged from the river, had been deposited on the islands.
Helping with that and the rest of the project is Dubuque-based Newt Marine Services.
“Some of the areas are 18 miles away to get the sand out of the Mississippi,” said Willie Hilkin, the company’s project manager for McGregor Lake. “We haul it by barge, then move it with excavators or a hydraulic pump to put it in place. After we place the sand, we go through and it gets fine material — mud and dirt — to cap it. That’s all graded out, then we seed it at the very end with willows to hold the material in place.”
Hilkin said his crews are proud of the work.
“It’s cool to get some of those areas back to healthier than the current state,” he said. “Technically, they’re already islands, but we’re widening them and taking them higher. A lot of these projects they’ve been researching and planning for years and years.”
The project is not cheap either. The Corps allocated $17.5 million to the task, from the Upper Mississippi Restoration Program. Kimmel said that program usually spreads $33 million a year across the refuge’s three districts.
Hilkin said Newt Marine’s contract was around $9 million. Their work will run throughout the 2021 season and into early 2022.
Corps documents put a five-year end date for the project.