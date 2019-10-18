University of Dubuque plans to honor six alumni during a recognition brunch and awards ceremony Saturday.

The event is part of the festivities marking the school’s homecoming weekend.

The alumni being honored this year are:

  • Alumnus of Distinction Award: John Couchman, of St. Paul, Minn.
  • Award of Merit: Dominique A. Anthony, of Dallas.
  • Professional Achievement Award: Barbara (Glovik) Rechterman, of Cave Creek, Ariz.
  • Service to Community Award: Keith Kephart, of Pawleys Island, S.C.
  • Volunteer Recognition Award: Paul Clayton, of Stamford, Conn.
  • Veterans Award for Distinguished Service: Col. Robert Wicklund, of Bellevue, Neb.
