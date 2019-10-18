University of Dubuque plans to honor six alumni during a recognition brunch and awards ceremony Saturday.
The event is part of the festivities marking the school’s homecoming weekend.
The alumni being honored this year are:
- Alumnus of Distinction Award: John Couchman, of St. Paul, Minn.
- Award of Merit: Dominique A. Anthony, of Dallas.
- Professional Achievement Award: Barbara (Glovik) Rechterman, of Cave Creek, Ariz.
- Service to Community Award: Keith Kephart, of Pawleys Island, S.C.
- Volunteer Recognition Award: Paul Clayton, of Stamford, Conn.
- Veterans Award for Distinguished Service: Col. Robert Wicklund, of Bellevue, Neb.