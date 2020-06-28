Melissa Donovan, like many small-business owners, felt a pang of dread as the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Most businesses were forced to close due to government shutdown orders, and many had to lay off or furlough employees.
As a result, ABC Learning Early Childhood Center in Dubuque saw its attendance drop from as many as 135 children per day to no more than 10 — which included two of Donovan’s children.
“We went for approximately 45 days where parents had not been bringing their children,” said Donovan, who owns the business with her husband. “We were not receiving any income. We only saw children of essential workers so our enrollment was down.”
Because of the pandemic, 60% of child care programs across the country temporarily closed, according to a survey from Bipartisan Policy Center.
Without financial support, Donovan worried her business would not survive.
Fortunately, it received a federal forgivable loan and a $25,000 small business grant from the State of Iowa.
“It literally saved our business,” she said. “We couldn’t plan for this. …. It was something that hit us out of nowhere.”
Congress has authorized and President Donald Trump has signed into law roughly $3 trillion in coronavirus relief since early March in four separate measures. The Telegraph Herald spent the past month attempting to track and document the disbursement and utilization of state and federal COVID-19 relief funding in Dubuque County as of early June.
Following the money
The TH’s investigation included filing nearly a dozen Freedom or Information Act requests with federal agencies; compiling records from state, municipal and local public health agencies, hospitals and school districts; and interviewing about two dozen state and local government officials, business leaders and public health officials.
The TH was able to document more than $200 million in state and federal COVID-relief funding dispersed to businesses, local governments, nonprofits, school districts, hospitals and other organizations and institutions in Dubuque County as of June 9.
That figure does not include local assistance made available through entities such as Dubuque County, Dubuque Initiatives and Greater Dubuque Disaster Recovery Fund.
Of the about $203 million in state and federal COVID-19 assistance funneled into Dubuque County as of early June:
- About $181 million in forgivable loans to businesses had been processed by Dubuque County lenders through the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
- About $10 million had been received by Dubuque County hospitals and Crescent Community Health Center in Dubuque through the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
- More than $5.6 million in federal grant funding has been authorized to support City of Dubuque airport, transit, police, ambulance and housing assistance operations.
- More than $2.75 million in state grants have been awarded to 160 Dubuque County small businesses.
- More than $1.6 million in CARES Act funding was received by Western Dubuque and Dubuque community school districts, largely to purchase software, laptops, tablets and other equipment to support online distance learning.
- More than $960,000 in grants and reimbursements was received by Dubuque County for COVID-19-related expenses.
- More than $400,000 from the Iowa Department of Public Health supported four targeted testing drives in Dubuque County.
- About $330,000 was awarded in federal block grants to be used for food delivery programs outside of the city of Dubuque.
- About $131,900 in critical medical supplies was delivered to Dubuque County Emergency Operations Center.
- About $88,000 in CARES Act funding was distributed to arts and cultural nonprofits in Dubuque County.
Those figures, however, might not paint a complete picture of the myriad revenue streams tied to the various measures passed by Congress.
Difficulty in tracking
Tracking disbursement of COVID-19 relief funds to local communities has proven arduous.
The TH submitted records requests to 11 federal agencies requesting an overview of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act resources under their jurisdiction and to detail disbursement to date to Iowa and Dubuque County.
As of Friday, just one had fully complied. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs provided 343 pages worth of records last week, though not in time for the TH to fully review them all for this story.
Of the other 10 agencies, many responded to say it would take 20 to 40 days to process the request, beyond the time limits established by the Freedom of Information Act. The agencies cited a backlog of requests and “unusual circumstances” impacting their ability to process requests.
Other agencies had yet to respond to the requests, beyond acknowledging that the TH requests had been received.
Lack of transparency
About $660 billion in federal COVID-19 stimulus funds have been earmarked to provide economic relief to small businesses.
How those funds were disbursed locally remains unclear.
“I’ve asked multiple times (for local and regional data) from out of people at the (U.S. Small Business Administration),” said Jay Wickham, Dubuque County supervisor and regional director for Northeast Iowa Small Business Development Center. “As of now, I and my colleagues in the state have not ... gotten the reports from the federal government on (loan) programs.”
U.S. House of Representatives Democrats are investigating whether the Paycheck Protection Program “favored large, well-funded companies over struggling small businesses in underserved communities — contrary to Congress’ clear intent.”
The program was established as part of the more than $2 trillion CARES Act to offer forgivable loans designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on June 15 said he would speak with members of Congress about proper oversight. He previously said revealing which businesses received loans and for how much could be “confidential” and “proprietary,” in part because the loan amounts are determined by how much a business pays employees.
“Unfortunately, we only have the loan data broken down by national and state numbers, not by county or city,” said Jayne Armstrong, Iowa district director of U.S. Small Business Administration, via email to the TH.
She said tracking the loan volume locally required reaching out to individual lenders for information. She added that SBA still was funding loans in a second round of the Paycheck Protection Program.
As of May 23, the most recent date for which numbers were readily available, SBA had approved $511.2 billion in such loans. That included more than 54,000 loans totaling more than $5 billion in Iowa.
Tens of millions in business loans made
The TH reached out to six lenders in Dubuque County requesting information on Paycheck Protection Program loan volume.
Four of the six provided data. Dupaco Community Credit Union, Fidelity Bank & Trust, Premier Bank and Dubuque Bank & Trust reported processing more than 1,500 Paycheck Protection Program loans totaling $181 million.
That compares to more than $230 million in average total monthly wages paid by Dubuque County employers in 2019, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Figures from 2020 have not been released yet.
SBA will forgive those loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities.
Preserving local jobs
As of May 31, Dupaco reported that it funded 560 paycheck protection loans totaling $28.4 million. Of that, $17.7 million was in Dubuque County, with an average loan balance of about $53,000, said Chief Marketing Officer David Klavitter.
Dubuque Bank & Trust processed more than $80.6 million in loans among 230 clients through the Paycheck Protection Program that led to the preservation of more than 7,000 local jobs, said DB&T Marketing Director Beth Rowe. On average, DB&T clients received about $358,000 per loan, preserving about 32 jobs per company.
Fidelity processed more than $30 million in loans among about 450 clients, and Premier processed about $42 million worth of loans among about 350 clients.
Local employers and business leaders said Dubuque County fared well for its size in terms of overall loan volume. They attributed that success, in large part, to the work of lenders and a hotline established by Greater Dubuque Development Corp., Northeast Iowa Community College, Small Business Development Center and East Central Iowa Intergovernmental Association to help businesses and nonprofits navigate the application process.
“Iowa definitely got its fair share of PPP, and the Dubuque area was really fortunate to have a lot of applications processed quickly in round one,” said Mat Langenberg, senior vice present at Premier Bank. “We helped hundreds of clients and tens of millions of dollars went out the door … to clients hardest hit by the pandemic, with unprecedented unemployment rates and negative GDP growth.”
Langenberg said paycheck protection loans processed by Premier locally “run the gamut within the small business community across all sectors, especially those hit the hardest in hospitality, restaurants and health care.”
“I can’t think of a single industry it didn’t touch for us,” he said. “We processed loans down to $2,000 up to several million. For our size, we definitely had maximum impact in the local community.”
‘A lifeline for businesses’
Kristin Dietzel, vice president of workforce solutions at GDDC, said it is difficult to measure the success and effectiveness of state and federal financial assistance in terms of businesses that kept their doors open versus those that closed during the pandemic.
Locally, more than 160 small businesses received more than $2.75 million in state grants.
“At that time, businesses were closed, and they didn’t know how long they’d be closed,” Dietzel said. “There was no CARES Act and no PPP. This was really the first pool of funds available for small business relief. Early on, it was really seen as a lifeline for businesses to apply for these grants, which don’t have to be repaid. It provided some hope to businesses that they’d be able to survive these temporary closures … and sustain themselves.”
Donovan, of ABC Learning Early Childhood Center in Dubuque, can attest to that.
“Child care is a desert right now in Dubuque,” she said. “There’s more need for child care than there are slots available. That was before COVID-19. This funding helped us keep roughly 30 employees on the payroll, the lights on and the doors open to ensure children are getting healthy meals, a safe environment and an extra set of eyes to report possible child abuse during the pandemic.”
Through both PPP and the Iowa Economic Development Authority, “we were able to support our employees” and their families, Donovan said.
“Otherwise, we would have had to tap into our savings and our personal accounts to pay the bills,” she said.
Helping local hospitals
Federal coronavirus relief funding also provided a lifeline for local hospitals. MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, MercyOne Dyersille Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital received nearly $9 million, according to data gathered from local hospitals and an online federal database. Crescent Community Health Center received nearly $950,000 in COVID-19 awards from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
Facilities faced a dramatic decline in patient volumes as they postponed elective procedures and shifted their focus to dealing with the pandemic.
With the cancellation of non-essential services, many residents chose to forgo care, including primary care and other specialty care visits. That caused hospital and health system revenues to decline sharply.
At the same time, costs increased for COVID-19-related testing, screening procedures and the purchase of protective equipment such as masks and gowns, according to local hospital officials.
Kim Duwe, vice president of finance for the eastern Iowa region of MercyOne, said that while the moratorium on elective procedures has been lifted and hospitals are working to ramp up services, the confidence level of patients, as well as the potential for a resurgence in coronavirus cases, create an uncertain path forward.
“We need to get the message out that hospitals are safe and we are taking all of the necessary precautions,” Duwe said.
Supporting essential services
Dubuque County municipal and business leaders continue to lobby for a fourth round of federal stimulus funding, including direct aid to Iowa cities and funding to address a $4.5 trillion backlog to fix the country’s roads, bridges, dams and other infrastructure and create jobs.
“If you’re trying to find how (coronavirus relief) dollars are being distributed, you’re talking in most accounts of private businesses that applied for PPP,” said Molly Grover, president and CEO of Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce.
City leaders have urged Congress to include direct financial assistance to local governments with populations smaller than 500,000 in the next supplemental coronavirus relief bill.
House lawmakers last month approved a Democratic proposal to provide $3 trillion in coronavirus relief that would include a new wave of help for state and local governments. The measure has been held up in the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate.
The $2 trillion stimulus bill passed in late March provided $150 billion to local, state and tribal governments — but only provided direct assistance to the 31 largest U.S. cities and counties, none of which were in Iowa.
City of Dubuque department heads are preparing scenarios to cut up to 30% or more of their budgets for the fiscal year beginning July 1. And officials are bracing for an estimated $11.9 million revenue loss in the soon-to-begin fiscal year due to the pandemic.
“Without Congress providing a lifeline to recover and restore local economic activity, cities and towns like Dubuque will be forced to make cuts to essential services that will have a ripple effect across the public and private sector,” Mayor Roy Buol wrote to federal lawmakers.
The city has received some federal grants to respond to the pandemic. That includes assistance to police, fire and EMS, transit services and airport operations, as well as emergency housing for the homeless and those living in cramped quarters who become sick and need to be quarantined.
The city also utilized federal funding to provide short-term rental and mortgage assistance for eligible households whose income has been reduced due to the ongoing pandemic.
The largest chunk of CARES Act funds received by the City of Dubuque was a $3.6 million grant from the Federal Transportation Administration to pay for continuing operations of the Jule bus transit system during the pandemic.
County still waiting for direct funding
CARES Act funds were distributed to states based on population, then used to reimburse local governments for costs associated with the pandemic.
Iowa received $1.25 billion under the CARES Act.
Dubuque County’s COVID-19 Incident Management Team — made up of city and county government public health specialists, as well as members of the medical community — had yet to receive any direct funding from federal or state government agencies. But it had received more than 140,000 units of personal protection equipment, including gloves, masks, gowns, respirators and sanitizer.
The state also spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on testing for Dubuque County.
County officials had struck out in early May in their attempts to have the state set up a Test Iowa location in Dubuque County. Instead, officials worked out an agreement with the state for targeted testing drives.
During four such weeklong drives, samples were taken from 2,859 Dubuque County residents and tested, which cost the state more than $400,000.
The county has appropriated $2.4 million to its departments for COVID-19-related expenses. Of that, $1.4 million had been expended by the end of April, according to County Budget Director Stella Runde.
The county is counting on most of that being reimbursed from federal and state governments, similar to how spending has been in the past. County Emergency Services Director Tom Berger said typically the federal government will pay for 75% of expenses, while the state pays for another 10%.
Dubuque County has received more than $960,000 in grants and reimbursements from state and local governments. Of that, $595,000 was from FEMA, $200,000 was from East Central Intergovernmental Association loan pool repayments and $100,000 from a federal block grant for funding food security programs.
County officials had hoped for more financial support in the state budget approved by the Iowa Legislature in early June.
“There’s no help coming from Des Moines,” said Supervisor Ann McDonough after the legislative session. “There’s no money flowing through to counties that I’m aware of. There is zero assistance with children’s mental health. There’s nothing to give us any hope that they’re with us in this process of trying to balance budgets and make up for lost revenue.”
