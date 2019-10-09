Rotary Club of Dubuque has launched a fundraising initiative to purchase medical equipment for Crescent Community Health Center.
Santa Cash gives participants an opportunity to win $1,000 cash, according to a press release.
Dubuque’s 130 Rotary Club members are selling tickets for $100 for a chance to win one of five $1,000 cash prizes. Only 300 tickets will be sold.
The prize drawing will be held on Dec. 22, with prizes delivered to the winners by Santa Claus.
The local Rotary Club is participating in a Rotary Global Grant that will provide equipment for eastern Iowa health centers. Dubuque’s health center will receive $31,550 to purchase equipment, including a pediatric dental X-ray sensor, the release states.
Email info@dubuquerotary.org for information on how to purchase tickets.