PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Weather officials are urging residents to remain watchful for flooding as the Mississippi River experiences record-high waters and turbulent flows — conditions unprecedented in the month of January.
The circumstances reflect the aftereffects of heavy precipitation the region saw in 2019, said Brian Connelly, hydrologist at the National Weather Service’s North Central River Forecast Center, and compounding the problem is ice buildup, which has been observed in pools near Winona, Minn., and Guttenberg, Iowa.
“I think it’s fairly rare that we would have these levels at this time of year at these locations,” he said.
The jams function as dams, leading to localized flooding as river levels behind them rise. As of Thursday afternoon, the river near Guttenberg and Prairie du Chien, Wis., was at 13.6 feet, considered the “action” stage, but levels are predicted to drop below 12 feet by Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Heavy flow
As the Mississippi drains precipitation that accumulated throughout 2019, officials have observed river flows at all-time highs.
At Lock and Dam No. 10 in Guttenberg, the current is rushing at 80,000 cubic feet of water per second compared to a typical river flow in January of 27,000 cubic feet per second, according to Dan Fasching, Upper Mississippi River water manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Paul District.
The conditions are “exceptional,” he said.
“We are getting May flows in January.”
The ice jams are complicating the situation by causing the river to rise. Fasching calculated that the level upstream from Guttenberg has increased an additional 2½ feet.
Local outlook
Conditions are not expected to dry out any time soon. The National Weather Service predicts near or above-normal precipitation through March.
“There is a very significant flood threat for the spring based on the record wetness we experienced in the past year or two and significant snow cover that has built up already upstream,” Connelly said.
Officials in river towns said they are monitoring the situation.
“We always have flood pumps on standby,” said Jamie Blume, assistant city manager in the City of Guttenberg. “They are designed to kick in when the water table reaches a certain threshold.”
Upriver in Prairie du Chien, Wis., Mayor Dave Hemmer has his fingers crossed that river levels continue to drop and remain below 10 feet. The flood stage in the Crawford County city is 16 feet.
“If it’s going to be this high going into spring, I’m afraid it’s going to be a record flood,” he said.
Last year, Prairie du Chien was inundated with floodwaters in late March that topped 20 feet, leading to the closure of St. Feriole Island, a popular tourist destination.
If the weather warms, the ice jams could break apart, leading to pulses of water that would raise water levels downriver.
The Army Corps has reported minimal ice buildup in its Rock Island District, south of the St. Paul District.
But the City of Dubuque is actively monitoring the situation and updating its flood plan, said Public Works Director John Klostermann.
Last year, the river remained at flood stage for 86 days at Dubuque’s railroad bridge from March 20 to June 13, topping the previous record of 37 days in 2001. The city is protected by a 6½ mile wall and control system.
“We’re taking lessons from last year,” Klostermann said. “The water came up very early, and we had ice on the river. We had to learn how to melt ice and close gates. I’ve been here 44 years involved in public works, and we’ve never had to do that.”