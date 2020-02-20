DYERSVILLE, Iowa — More details are being released in advance of a four-day celebration planned in conjunction with an Aug. 13 Major League Baseball game at Dyersville’s “Field of Dreams” movie site.
About 40 people attended a meeting Wednesday night to learn more about Beyond the Game, which is set for various locations from Aug. 12 to 15.
Jacque Rahe, executive director of the Dyersville Area Economic Development Corp., said local officials have been working hard to pin down details and create a great festival that people from all over the country will enjoy.
“We just want the whole world to know the gem we have in this community,” Jacque Rahe said. “We are hoping to create this event because we have organized chaos. Everybody knows there are 8,000 tickets (for the MLB game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees), and that is not near enough for the demand.”
Updated plans include a live music series held throughout the week, movie screenings and autograph and question-and-answer session with actors from “Field of Dreams” and “Sandlot.”
The event will also include two games featuring the USA Patriots, a team of military veterans. The games will be held at 5 and 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Commercial Club Park.
Several details, including the music performers, participating actors and retired MLB players who plan to visit, will be announced later.
Keith Rahe, president and CEO of Travel Dubuque, said the idea is to create an event that can be held year after year.
“The Major League Baseball game at the field is probably the biggest ticket in the United States in 2020,” he said. “The organization that is putting on Beyond the Game is just to enhance the game. We want to make sure our area is putting forth our best efforts. Our ultimate goal is that this becomes an annual event and these people have just a great experience in the tri-state area.”
Jacque Rahe said city leaders are working with local police to form a plan for road closures during the event.
“We’re just waiting on some answers and there are a lot of things they need to look into with the security of their players,” she said.