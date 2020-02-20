News in your town

After lengthy delay, Dubuque cafe opens on Central Avenue

Attorney says Dubuque 19-year-old accused of sexual abuse incident in 2015 should be tried as a juvenile

Kwik Star puts hold on new Asbury business location

River Ridge bond measure falls just short, other SW Wisconsin primary election results

Democrat who lost NE Iowa House seat by 9 votes in 2018 to run again

NWS: Above-normal risk of 'major flooding' on Mississippi River north of Dubuque

Local Democrats say bipartisan bills protecting mobile home residents were abruptly sidelined

More information released about 4-day Dyersville 'Field of Dreams' celebration

Grant County Board reviews proposal for new emergency communications system

Authorities: 1 hurt in crash on U.S. 20 near Peosta

Police: Body found on Galena walking path, no foul play suspected

Authorities: SW Wisconsin man airlifted after snowmobile crash

Local Democrats say bipartisan bills protecting mobile home residents were abruptly sidelined

Police: Body found on Galena walking path, no foul play suspected

Authorities: 1 hurt in crash on U.S. 20 near Peosta

NWS: Above-normal risk of 'major flooding' on Mississippi River north of Dubuque

Dyersville chamber to hold Airbnb information session Tuesday

Democrat who lost NE Iowa House seat by 9 votes in 2018 to run again

Local law enforcement reports

Historical society to mark 70th anniversary Sunday in Dubuque

Dubuque Rotarians welcome pair of international aviators helping fight polio

Eastern Iowa lawmakers spar over trio of bills regulating abortions

Dubuque council approves ballot language for $74M Five Flags expansion

Plea deal: Dubuque man faces 15 years in prison

Authorities: Driver ejected, hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Jo Daviess County

Dubuque casinos report 10% revenue spike in January

Police: 2 teens hurt when vehicle crashes into fence in Dubuque

Dubuque City Council denies zoning change for proposed event venue

Authorities: 1 hurt when vehicle crashes into tree in Jo Daviess County

Dyersville kids get hands-on during Engineering Week

Dyersville business aims to appeal to target audience

Dubuque man charged in deadly motorcycle crash pleads not guilty

River Ridge bond measure falls just short, other SW Wisconsin primary election results

What's happening

River Ridge bond measure falls just short, other SW Wisconsin primary election results

Dubuque casinos report 10% revenue spike in January

Authorities: Driver ejected, hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Jo Daviess County

Police: 2 teens hurt when vehicle crashes into fence in Dubuque

Plea deal: Dubuque man faces 15 years in prison