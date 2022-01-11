Several community members weighed in on Dubuque Community Schools’ masking policy during a school board meeting on Monday.
Seven people spoke during the open forum portion of the meeting after board members last week disagreed over whether to tweak their current policy. The district currently requires that masks be worn in a school building when the positivity rate among students and staff there reaches 3% or higher.
Almost all of the community members who spoke asked that the board either leave its current policy in place — rather than make it more stringent — or drop masking requirements entirely.
Cindy Mueller, a retired Dubuque schools teacher, noted concerns about mask-wearing such as challenges to teachers and students with hearing impairments and potential mental health impacts.
“This policy was approved by the board, and although neither side is fully satisfied, it has worked for the last three months and allowed the board to move forward and focus on other issues, so therefore, I encourage you as a board to keep the current mask policy in place,” she said.
Joseph Delaney, a senior at Dubuque Senior High School, took an opposing perspective and asked board members to implement a universal mask mandate. Delaney noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently rates community transmission in Dubuque County as “high.”
“I understand that it’s completely possible that COVID-19 isn’t going away any time soon, but our district must do everything in its power to protect its personnel now,” he said.
School Board President Kate Parks said following the meeting that board members will continue discussing the topic as the pandemic evolves. She noted that district leaders need to make sure they are doing all they can, but disagreement remains over what that looks like.
Board members also opted not to take action on a proposed employee COVID-19 vaccination and testing policy as the federal mandate requiring it continues to be challenged. Members removed the policy from their agenda at the start of the meeting.
The policy would align with federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration requirements that employers with 100 or more workers require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested regularly.
The U.S. Supreme Court last week heard arguments about whether to allow the rule to remain in place. Iowa’s labor commissioner also announced that the state would not adopt or enforce the regulation.
Superintendent Stan Rheingans said after the meeting that to implement a policy and then potentially have to rescind it if the mandate changes could lead to confusion, so officials thought it best to move slowly.
Western Dubuque Community School District officials canceled a special board meeting that had been scheduled for Monday to consider policies related to the mandate following the state labor commissioner’s announcement.