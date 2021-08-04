Ron Axtell made up the end of an assembly line packaging oatmeal at the Grand River Center on Tuesday afternoon.
Axtell placed labels on each package of oatmeal, while YAPPERS volunteer Saanvi Ram did the same task across the table from him. YAPPERS is the youth board of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
Ram and Axtell were among three dozen volunteers who responded to a last-minute call for help from the United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States.
“I kind of sent out an SOS,” said Paula Paider Licht, United Way director of community building and impact.
Over the course of two hours, the volunteers packaged 5,000 meals. These meals were picked up by Dubuque Area Labor Harvest, The Salvation Army, the Lancaster Food Pantry, the Southwestern Food Pantry in Hazel Green, Wis., and the Delaware County Food Bank.
“It’s great to do something to give back to the community,” Axtell said. “There’s definitely a need for it right now with food insecurity.”
According to the River Bend Food Bank website, one in seven adults and one in four children were missing meals in 2021 in the 23 counties, including Dubuque County, that the food bank serves.
Initially, United Way was approached by Dairy Farmers of America. The cooperative had a conference planned in Dubuque and wanted to give back to the community.
“Then they had to cancel the entire conference,” Paider Licht said.
Paider Licht said that the cooperative made the decision to cancel due to the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant, which has been on the rise in the U.S.
The cooperative still wanted to sponsor an event, but United Way didn’t have any volunteers lined up.
“They dairy farmers just really wanted to make sure this event went forward,” Paider Licht said.
DFA also donated 3,050 units of shelf-stable milk to St. Stephen’s Food Bank.
“We had to quickly gather local volunteers to make this happen,” Paider Licht said. “The volunteers are coming from all over.”
United Way sent out an email and posted on social media Thursday and Friday.
Axtell was one of the people who saw the email and decided to participate.
Dubuque City Council member Laura Roussell was another who heeded the call.
“I said, ‘Oh, I’m available,’” Roussell said.
Wearing hairnets, the volunteers scooped rolled oats, texturized soy, cinnamon and apples into sealed packages, which they then loaded into boxes.
“It looked like a pretty important project to keep people and families fed,” Roussell said. “If you can do something simple like this, it is a great opportunity.”
Paider Licht said that even though the request for help only went out Friday, enough people reached out that several volunteers actually had to be turned away.
“I even had a handful of people still calling me today,” Paider Licht said.
Paider Licht said that United Way has heard from the food pantries that nutritious and shelf-stable breakfast items are popular.
“They said the community typically responds really well to that oatmeal,” Paider Licht said.