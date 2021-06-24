PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A new site plan for Platteville’s Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums envisions a campus that better reflects the institution’s connections to science, technology, conservation, industry, art and the humanities.
The vision, presented this week to the Platteville Common Council, includes a sweeping redesign of the grounds located behind the Rock School and Hanmer Robbins School buildings and a reorganization of their interiors to improve staff efficiency and enhance visitors’ experiences.
“This plan really celebrates the future of the museums to ensure that the deep lessons they have for the community can continue for generations to come,” said Museum Director Erik Flesch.
Staff from Kubala Washatko Architects, a Cedarburg firm, oversaw the creation of the plan.
The plan proposes a redesign of the building entrance, which is flanked by the two schools.
“The entrance is tucked back and it’s dwarfed by the grand nature of these buildings,” said Andrew Peters, project architect.
An outdoor sculpture and mural would be added to draw more attention to the entryway.
The Hanmer Robbins School, constructed in 1905, currently serves as the primary exhibition space and is handicapped accessible. The plan would see the repurposing of its topmost floor from collection storage to galleries.
Museum staff members are continuing to catalog and “selectively winnow” the institution’s collection to create space, the plan stated.
The Rock School, which dates to 1860, also has lost exhibit space to storage. It is accessible only to staff.
“Allowing the public into this building is absolutely imperative,” said Wayne Reckard, marketing director at Kubala Washatko.
The plan indicates that the ground level would be reutilized as additional exhibition and classroom space, while the upper level would continue as an archive.
Meanwhile, employee offices in the Hanmer Robbins School would be relocated so guests could walk through the foyer with direct access to the rear campus.
Wayfinding and educational signs would be installed throughout the grounds along with paths that provide a clear direction visitors should follow as they navigate the premises.
The walkways would wind through native landscapes and connect to covered pavilions and a plaza.
The 1845 Bevans Lead Mine, which enables visitors to tour a historic mine that stretches underneath the grounds, is accessible by a depot, which the architects believe could be transformed into a hub for outdoor activities.
The plain structure could be upgraded by installing a covered platform for people to board the 1932 mine locomotive that travels the grounds. The tracks would be fenced off and a new outdoor play area would be created.
Council Member Ken Kilian questioned whether maintenance of the outdoor improvements will strain city coffers, but Flesch said planners intentionally focused on light construction. Nonetheless, implementation of the master plan will take years and come at a cost of well over $1 million.
Flesch said he intends to start requesting funds in the museums’ annual city budgets. The nonprofit fundraising arm affiliated with the institution also intends to launch a capital campaign.