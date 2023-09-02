As soon as it grows a little bigger, a fish darting between the attention-seeking stingrays at a Dubuque museum will move to a larger home.
A jackknife-fish currently sharing a home in the stingray touch tank of National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium will grow to nearly 10 inches in length. Then it will get a change of address.
“He’s only in this habitat until he can grow up a little bigger so he can move into the Gulf of Mexico aquarium,” said Amber Rendleman, an animal keeper at the museum.
The Telegraph Herald regularly is providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile takes a look at a fish with a distinctive dorsal fin and a temporary domicile.
SHAPE GIVES FISH ITS COMMON NAME
Seemingly eager to greet visitors, the stingrays flap their wings in the water of the museum’s stingray touch tank.
The resulting ripples can make it difficult to spot the black-and-white striped jackknife-fish darting between underwater plants and hiding places within the tank.
The fish features an elongated dorsal fin with a black band that runs from the tip of the dorsal fin to the end of the tail.
“They are usually a grayish white, and they have those defining black stripes and a distinctly arched dorsal fin,” Rendleman said.
The long arching fin and the black and white color scheme help the fish blend in with the plants in the tank and provide camouflage when the water ripples — as it often does with the flapping of the stingray wings.
The residents of the tank all reside peacefully together.
“(The jackknife-fish) gets along with the rays and the hermit crab we have in there,” Rendleman said.
Rendleman said the juvenile jackknife-fish wouldn’t fare as well in the larger Gulf of Mexico aquarium, where larger fish would be prone to prey upon the small fish.
Once the jackknife-fish grows into its adult size, museum staff plan to move it to the gulf aquarium.
SCHOOLING FISH PREFERS REEFS
The gulf aquarium’s other residents would be familiar to a jackknife-fish in the wild.
“They have a really wide distribution,” Rendleman said. “You can find them in the Atlantic Ocean from the Carolinas down to Brazil, and in the Caribbean. They are a schooling fish, and they really like (living in) reef systems.”
The shape of the dorsal fin combined with the rest of the creature’s body resembles a jackknife, giving the fish its common name.
“They are very popular in the home aquarium trade,” Rendleman said.