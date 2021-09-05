A private, nonprofit grant-making organization has set a record with its distribution this year.

The McDonough Foundation awarded $561,528 to area nonprofit organizations, according to a press release.

The foundation was created in 2013 following the deaths of Jim and Melita McDonough.

This year’s grant recipients include:

  • Holy Family Catholic Schools, $50,000
  • Clarke University, $20,000
  • Dubuque Co. Historical Society, $20,000
  • Dubuque Visiting Nurse Association, $20,000
  • Hillcrest Family Services, $20,000
  • St. Mark Youth Enrichment, $20,000
  • St. John’s Lutheran Church-Almost Home, $15,000
  • Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA, $15,000
  • Dubuque Rescue Mission, $15,000
  • Iowa Legal Aid, $15,000
  • Camp Courageous, $10,000
  • Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque, $10,000
  • Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque (Restorative Strategies Program), $10,000
  • Dubuque Regional Humane Society, $10,000
  • Four Mounds Foundation, $10,000
  • Loras College, $10,000
  • Luther Manor Communities, $10,000
  • Northeast Iowa Community College Foundation, $10,000
  • Opening Doors, $10,000
  • Riverview Center, $10,000
  • The Power of Prayer, Inc., $10,000
  • MercyOne Mobile Unit, $10,000
  • Visit mcdonoughcharitablefoundation.org for more information.

