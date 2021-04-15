Three men were recently inducted into the Dubuque County Hall of Flame.
The Dubuque County Firefighters Association inducts hall members annually, according to Tom Berger, Dubuque County Emergency Management director and Epworth fire chief. A committee reviews applications for induction and makes recommendations to the association’s members.
Retired law enforcement and emergency medical services were also honored.
The 2021 Hall of Flame inductees were:
- The late Chuck Uskavitch served on the Asbury Fire Department for 29 years, including serving as chief for four years. He joined the department in 1976 when he was 18. Uskavitch also was involved in the establishment of the Dubuque County Emergency Responder Training Facility. He died in 2018.
- Jeff Bohle served on the Epworth Fire Department for 20 years, including as a lieutenant for 16 years. He served as the vice president of the Dubuque County Firefighters Association in 2016 and as president in 2017. Bohle oversaw the installation of the liquid propane tank that served the training tower fire burners during the construction of the training center.
- Lynn McDonnell spent nearly 50 years with the Bernard Fire Department, serving as chief from 1993 to 2003. McDonnell was active on many boards and executive committees that improved training, standards, facilities and equipment throughout the county.
Additionally, Jeff Driscoll, of the Iowa State Patrol, and Steve Hahlen, of Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, were honored as Badge of Honor recipients.
Driscoll served the Dubuque County region for 31 years before retiring. He was a member of the patrol’s tactical team and a field training officer.
Hahlen worked at the law center for 43 years as maintenance supervisor, supporting operations for the Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments.
Pam Thornton and Uskavitch received Star of Life awards.
Thornton served as nurse manager of the emergency and trauma center at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and trained paramedics. She was active in the Dubuque County and Iowa EMS associations.
Uskavitch was posthumously honored for helping to create the Dubuque County EMS Association. He also served as a paramedic trainer and owner of Heartland EMS.