The Galena Territory will host two free, guided trail walks later this month.

The one-hour walks are slated for 9 and 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.

“During this rare opportunity, Natural Resources Coordinator Emily Lubcke will lead nature lovers on public trail walks,” according to a press release. “Normally, the private trails are open only to property owners, their guests and guests of Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa. The Territory boasts more than 25 trails that traverse hills, ravines and ridgetops, providing encounters with a range of flora and fauna.”

A limited number of people can participate on each walk, and reservations are required. For more information or to RSVP, email elubcke@thegalenaterritory.com or call 815-777-2000 to RSVP.

The release notes that the trails will be open to the public only during the event.

