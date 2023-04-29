Iowa Assistant Attorney General Susan Krisko gives a closing statement during the murder trial for Danielle S. Weiner, of Ryan, Iowa, at the Dubuque County Courthouse in Dubuque on Friday. Weiner is charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Devon Hierrezuelo, 27, of Oak Lawn, Ill.
The jury in the trial of a Delaware County woman accused of killing her boyfriend had not yet reached a verdict when they were dismissed for the weekend on Friday afternoon.
Danielle S. Weiner, 35, of Ryan, Iowa, is charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with first-degree murder in the Feb. 8, 2021, shooting death of Devon Hierrezuelo, 27, of Oak Lawn, Ill.
During closing arguments Friday morning at the Dubuque County Courthouse, prosecutors said evidence from the previous two days of testimony pointed to a guilty verdict for Weiner and that they deemed her own testimony unreliable.
Weiner’s defense said her testimony that she had been in a physical fight with Hierrezuelo and feared for her life supported Weiner’s argument that she acted in self-defense.
After three hours of deliberation, the jury had not yet reached a verdict and was dismissed for the weekend by District Court Judge Michael Shubatt.
During closing arguments, Iowa Assistant Attorney General Susan Krisko pointed to physical evidence and legal definitions to portray the case against Weiner as straightforward.
Krisko focused on the location of the bullet wound to the face that killed Hierrezuelo and Weiner’s familiarity with the use of the murder weapon — a handgun Weiner owned and was permitted to carry concealed.
“She didn’t aim at his feet,” Krisko said. “She didn’t fire a warning shot. Intent, just like premeditation and everything else, can be formed in seconds.”
For Weiner’s defense, attorney Theresa Sampson Brown explained the bullet wound to Hierrezuelo’s face by noting Weiner’s testimony that he had punched Weiner’s glasses off prior to her shooting him, leaving her vision impaired.
Krisko noted testimony by Weiner’s neighbors. That testimony — which Krisko acknowledged was not 100% consistent — described a lengthy argument, either physical or verbal, followed by a significant pause and then a gunshot.
“There is absolutely not a shred of evidence of (self-defense) justification if you discard (Weiner’s) story,” Krisko said. “You have two independent witnesses. … Both of them say (the fight) was over when the shot happens.”
Sampson Brown focused on the story of that argument, based on Weiner’s testimony when she took the stand Thursday.
Sampson Brown said there was an hours-long confrontation between Weiner and Hierrezuelo, during which Hierrezuelo threatened Weiner’s life and repeatedly battered her. Sampson Brown said Weiner escaped Hierrezuelo’s attacks repeatedly until she was out of options other than to reach for her gun.
“We understand that Danielle shot Devon, and we understand that Devon died from that gunshot,” Sampson Brown said. “But the state has not proven that Danielle did not act in self-defense. ... She had tried to flee three times that night. She got away from him when she fell out of the car. She got away from him after he tackled her in the snow. She got away from him after they fell into the apartment. Then after he broke the door and threw her across the bed, she had nowhere to go.”
Krisko told the jury Weiner was an unreliable witness, saying Weiner’s testimony Thursday differed from her statements at the scene of the crime and since being in custody, and that the crime scene suggested Weiner had tried to hide evidence or convince her children to do so.
Sampson Brown repeated Weiner’s explanation that she initially provided false statements to the police — blaming Hierrezuelo’s shooting on an unknown man who fled — because she was distrustful of the White officers as a Black woman.
