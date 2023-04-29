The jury in the trial of a Delaware County woman accused of killing her boyfriend had not yet reached a verdict when they were dismissed for the weekend on Friday afternoon.

Danielle S. Weiner, 35, of Ryan, Iowa, is charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with first-degree murder in the Feb. 8, 2021, shooting death of Devon Hierrezuelo, 27, of Oak Lawn, Ill.

