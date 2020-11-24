News in your town

Dubuque board approves spending authority to health department director for COVID-19

An atypical turkey day: Local businesses, nonprofits adapt to changing demands as Thanksgiving approaches

Jackson County foundation grants nearly $90,000 to 26 organizations

'Here we go again:' MLB announces Field of Dreams matchup rescheduled for next August

State assessment of proposed Grant County solar farm scrutinized by neighbors

Dubuque man reports being robbed at gunpoint

127 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County

Darlington hospital to add 5 new positions in 2021

East Dubuque approves passage of new liquor license

Former Dubuque physician cited for unprofessional conduct by Iowa Board of Medicine

Driver charged with 3rd OWI offense following rollover in Grant County

Man faces multiple charges after crash in Jo Daviess County

Lancaster hotel tax percentage to chamber to remain the same in 2021

Shullsburg Christmas parade route extended

1-vehicle rollover results in minor injuries

Lafayette County to borrow $850,000 for 2021 budget

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)

Former Dubuque physician cited for unprofessional conduct by Iowa Board of Medicine

Dubuque man reports being robbed at gunpoint

MLB announces Field of Dreams matchup rescheduled for next August

'Here we go again:' MLB announces Field of Dreams matchup rescheduled for next August

57 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 1 additional death in Jones County in 24 hours

Driver charged with 3rd OWI offense following rollover in Grant County

1-vehicle rollover results in minor injuries

Police: Dubuque man chased 2 people with hammer

Person who makes a difference: 'Passionate' volunteer seeks to end brain health stigma

Dubuque adjusts payment standards for housing voucher program

USDA grant funds gardens that grew nearly 5,000 pounds of food for people in need

Manchester man accused of pointing gun, tampering with witnesses sentenced

Local law enforcement reports

Bagley veteran receives state recognition for service

Police: Dubuque man broke infant daughter's leg, caused brain bleed

State awards more than $500,000 in tax credits for Manchester manufacturer's expansion

90 new COVID-19 cases, 1 related death in Dubuque County

Mobile food pantry event set for today in Jones County

Jackson County hospital officials look to repurpose old facility as new one nears completion

Biz Buzz: Local gym to close; medical clinic opens; greyhound park celebrates big year

Law enforcement: COVID-19 restrictions could put lid on Thanksgiving drunken driving

'Tis the season: Local residents find some pandemic relief in early holiday decorating