The city of Dubuque has hired a new city clerk.
On Monday, the city announced Adrienne Breitfelder would fill the city clerk role, starting Thursday, Oct. 22. Breitfelder will replace Kevin Firnstahl, who is retiring on Oct. 30.
Breitfelder currently works as a program manager for IBM. She has also served as a member of the city’s Human Rights Commission since 2016.
As city clerk, Breitfelder will be responsible for preparing business items for the city council, maintaining city council public records, providing legal notices, adopting resolutions and providing secretarial services to the city council, according to a press release.