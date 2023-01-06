Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
University of Wisconsin
Madison, Wis.
Fall 2022
Iowa
Dubuque — Samantha Erickson and Marina Hishikawa
Illinois
Apple River — Claire Riedl
Wisconsin
Bloomington — Ellie Riedl
Boscobel — Erin Beck and Claire Punke
Cuba City — Robert Abramsky, Autumn Deppe, Faith Morrissey, Lauren Pickel and Riley Swenson
Darlington — Maddie Crist, Braden Davis, Zulia Diaz, Easton Evenstad, Mila Gille, Ava Komprood, Claire Leahy and Jared Meister
Dickeyville — Taylor Redfern and Kate Schaal
Fennimore — Druw Fifrick, Boston Flannery and Haylee Loy
Glen Haven — Hope Schier
Hazel Green — Anna Freiburger
Lancaster — Mason Crooks, Payton Lolwing, Paige Pluemer, Grace Schaffer and Brooke Schwab
Mineral Point — Matthew Berg, Megan Berg, Emily Cody, Maddie Faull, Zula Flanary and Jalissa Weier
Muscoda — Muhammad Abdl-Haleem and Daniel Duffy
Platteville — Adam Bird, Nathan Busch, Devin Digman, Anica Graney, Jenny Lin, Seth Millsap, Molly Otto, Trevor Rawson, Mikael Rohou, Jack Stange, Kylie Stastny, Alexis Thompson and Kohler Zuehlke
Potosi — Aj Butler, Brooklyn Friederick and Evan Mewhirter
Prairie du Chien — Clare Fritsche, Toki Gao, Jenna Holler, Eva Keene, Ben LaHaie and Brooklyn Parker
Shullsburg — Chandler Kelly and Zachary Wiegel
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.