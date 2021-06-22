Joyce Hillebrand and her husband, John, recently started a pickleball group in Dyersville.
The two found a love for the game while spending the winter in Florida and had an itch to play when they came back home. The couple was surprised to find out there weren’t any pickleball groups in Dyersville and that members of the community were traveling to other towns to play.
Getting a group going in Dyersville was a big focus for Joyce.
Since starting the group, they have garnered 50 members coming to Dyersville. They welcome anyone in Dyersville, but some members travel from Dubuque, Earlville, Hopkinton and other surrounding towns.
“The group is meant to give people a new, fun way to connect with each other,” Hillebrand said.
Hillebrand started the Dyersville Pickleball Group Facebook page to give members a place to connect and find times to play. The rapid growth of the group caught Hillebrand by surprise, but she loves that so many people are coming from different towns to join and meet new people.
For more information, go to the Dyersville Pickleball Group Facebook page to connect.