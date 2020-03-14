HANOVER, Ill. — A Hanover man was sentenced this week to three years in prison for aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Chuck R. Burcham, 46, previously pleaded guilty in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court to that charge as part of a plea deal after initially facing four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
According to court documents, a girl who was younger than 17 was interviewed by authorities Sept. 18. She said Burcham, whom she knew, touched her inappropriately on several occasions.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
Burcham admitted to committing the sexual abuse, documents state.
After his prison sentence, he will be on mandatory supervised release for two years. Burcham also must register as a sexual predator for the rest of his life.