GALENA, Ill. — Raymond “Ray” Young wore a lot of hats … literally.
He had cowboy hats, baseball caps and even a beret. When it came time to go to bed, he would put on a skull cap and roll it down over his eyes to block out the light.
The Galena retiree had a full head of hair, his kids attested, but he just didn’t feel the need to share that fact with the rest of the world.
“He always had a hat on,” said Ray’s daughter, Wendi Young-Watkins. “... I used to tell him he looked like a gnome because he kept his hat pulled down and he always had the beard, too.”
Ray died March 16 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. He was 77.
He was born July 7, 1945, in Chapel Hill, Tenn., the youngest of William and Mary (Walls) Young’s eight children. He was frequently under his sisters’ care after the family moved to Indiana and later Chicago.
In his teen years, Ray met his wife, Joan, through mutual friends. He quickly became smitten with her and proposed shortly after being drafted into the U.S. Army at age 20. The two were married July 2, 1966, and had three kids: Wendi, Ray and JP.
The couple returned to the Chicago area after Ray’s two years in the Army and later opened a horse farm in Palatine, Ill. The business started as a passion project for Joan and quickly grew into a family-wide endeavor.
Joan offered lessons at the stables while Ray and the kids helped with chores. Ray had a soft spot for American saddlebred horses, and his favorite was a spirited horse named Chancellor, who was saved by a family friend shortly before he was to be sent for slaughter.
While helping care for the stables, Ray simultaneously worked full time in the publishing industry. He spent many years as a bindery foreman before taking a supervisory role in a stripping department where he was responsible for arranging film negatives to prepare for printing plates.
“I’m not sure how he did all that at once,” said his son Ray. “The farm was full time plus his full-time printing job. (Wendi and I) were teenagers when the farm came along, so we could help, but there was still tons of stuff to do.”
When working the printing presses, Ray oversaw the production of everything from novels and pamphlets to Chicago Bears posters and McDonald’s Happy Meals.
The job gave Ray access to publication production tools not available to the general public. He used those tools — and his skills — to take a Thomas the Train image and edit his family’s faces onto the trains as a gift for his young son, JP.
With the days of digital photo editing still years away, his kids were in awe of the present.
“I remember taking it to school the next day and people were just blown away,” JP said. “They were like, ‘How did your dad do that? How is this even a thing?’”
Ray’s kids said the gesture was just one of the many examples of his family-first attitude. He worked to instill similar values in his kids, frequently reminding them, “You do for family.” Ray also was known for his handyman abilities, earning a “Mr. Fix-It” nickname.
In his free time, Ray enjoyed horseback riding, playing arcade games and talking about old cars. He watched hours and hours of wrestling over the years, roping in his kids to tell them about the various wrestlers and their strengths and weaknesses.
“If there were people in tights flopping around, he was watching it,” his son Ray said. “He wasn’t picky when it came to WCW or WWE, he’d watch anything.”
The family bought a vacation home in Galena in the early 1990s, and Joan and JP moved there in 1996 after closing the stables. The elder Ray visited them nearly every weekend until his retirement in 2001, at which point he moved there as well.
Ray took on a couple odd jobs in the area, including in the rental department at Gasser True Value. He also drove a limo for a few years with his brother Larry. Ray helped care for Joan’s horse, Gold, and he frequented the Shenandoah Riding Center’s yearly rodeo.
He enjoyed time spent with his kids or grandkids and tried to find the fun in every situation. After the birth of his first granddaughter, Ray was kicked out of a Toys “R” Us for using a pogo stick and knocking some toys off the shelves, and he was known for “borrowing” the cable at K-Mart to sit and watch TV.
When Joan was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017, Ray took on a caregiving role for her until she died in 2019. Ray experienced health issues of his own and last year moved to East Dubuque to live with Wendi and JP.
“He was just always there for (Mom) for whatever she needed,” Wendi said. “I was just really proud of how he fell into taking care of her when she was usually more of the caregiver (in the past).”
Although his memory began to fade in recent years, Ray was active until the end. When someone would asked Ray what he was doing around the house, he frequently would give a smile and a shrug, saying he was “taking care of business.”
When Ray died in March, his family said it was sudden, but they added they were grateful for the time they did have with him in the last few years.
“He had some health issues, but he was still just Dad, just trucking along,” Wendi said. “He always wanted to see the good in people and had this unconditional love for family.”
