PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A burst pipe in a Platteville school knocked more than half of the classrooms out of commission less than one week before students return from winter break.
The burst pipe caused “significant” damage to walls, ceilings and floors at Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center. Eight of the school’s 14 classrooms were affected. An exact cost estimate is not yet available for the necessary repairs.
“It’s hard to fathom until you actually come into the building,” said Principal Tammy Haag. “... I’ve been working in the district for 34 years, and I think this is kind of the biggest disaster-type damage we’ve had to any of our buildings.”
A maintenance worker discovered the broken pipe during a routine check Monday morning, where he discovered standing water in the hallways. Superintendent Jim Boebel said the break was caused by the frigidly cold temperatures from last week’s winter storm, which froze a pipe in the ceiling on the east side of the school that subsequently burst as things began to thaw.
Boebel said repairs are expected to take eight weeks, if not longer. Property restoration company First Onsite has been at the school since Monday to assess and address the damage.
“It’s still very uncharted territory,” Boebel said of the repair timeline. “We’re still discovering and identifying what needs to be done, but then, there’s also that lingering supply chain issue that we’ll really need to put our logistics to work on.”
In addition to the eight classrooms, the school library and some smaller multi-use spaces on the east side of the building were affected. However, there were no reported structural or electrical concerns.
The focus now is on preparing for the return of the school’s about 220 students from winter break on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Temporary classrooms and dividing walls are being erected in the school gym and multipurpose areas, which were unaffected. The school cafeteria also was unharmed, so meals will be served as normal.
“We thought it was crucial for parents and students to be able to go to Neal Wilkins and have some sort of structure,” Boebel said of the adjustments. “... Our staff know this is going to be a tremendous hill to climb, but they’re doing everything they can to minimize the impact on students.”
Haag said the focus during the first few days back will be on getting students used to the new space and ironing out any other challenges associated with the move. She added that teachers will try to use the new space as a way to teach the school’s young students about change and unexpected opportunity.
“Kids are very resilient, and they can move and change better than adults sometimes. I told our teachers to not worry about academic learning that first day back and instead focus on getting (students) acclimated,” she said. “... It’s devastating, but we’ll get through it.”
