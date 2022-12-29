PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A burst pipe in a Platteville school knocked more than half of the classrooms out of commission less than one week before students return from winter break.

The burst pipe caused “significant” damage to walls, ceilings and floors at Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center. Eight of the school’s 14 classrooms were affected. An exact cost estimate is not yet available for the necessary repairs.

