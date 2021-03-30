MONTICELLO, Iowa -- A federal prosecutor has been appointed as district court judge for the district that includes Jones County.
Justin Lightfoot was appointed to the Iowa Judicial District 6 role by Gov. Kim Reynolds, according to a press release.
It states that Lightfoot, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, currently serves as the criminal division chief of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa.
Lightfoot received his undergraduate degree from Iowa State University and his law degree from University of Iowa College of Law.
He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of District Court Judge Patrick Grady.
Judicial District 6 covers Benton, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Tama counties.