Flowers left at the scene of a fatal crash that occurred early Friday, July 1, 2022, near the intersection of the Northwest Arterial and John F. Kennedy Road. William L. Wodrich IV, 18; Kennedy E. Elskamp, 17; and Chloe M. Lucas, 17, all were killed in the wreck, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
The crash occurred at about 1:20 a.m. Friday on the Northwest Arterial near its intersection with John F. Kennedy Road. A press release states that Wodrich was driving south “at a high rate of speed” when he lost control of the vehicle, which entered the ditch, then “vaulted and rolled.” Elskamp and Lucas were passengers in the vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation.
The three teens attended Dubuque Senior High School. In a message shared with families and staff, Principal Brian Howes wrote that the school’s counseling team was available Friday and would again be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, at the school for those seeking additional support.
“We extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Kennedy, Chloe and William, and we join together in rallying around them,” Howes wrote.
He also encouraged students to seek out support at home if they need it.
“As a school community, remember to be there for each other during this difficult time,” Howes wrote.