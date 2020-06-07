A Dubuque group will host a virtual event next week in recognition of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence will host the event from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 8. It is being co-sponsored by Indivisible Dubuque, the Dubuque branch of the NAACP and DBQ Peace.
To attend the virtual event via Zoom, residents must first send their name and their “organization or other interest in gun violence protection” in an email to dbqcnv@gmail.com, according to a press release. Organizers then will provide the information needed to attend.
The event will feature speaker Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, and a discussion on “action steps.”
For more information, contact Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence President Tim Moothart at timmoot1@gmail.com.