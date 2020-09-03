Students in the first-grade class of Elizabeth VanHoe and Whitney Casper do most of the same things that their peers do at school each day.
They have math, reading and science lessons with the Fulton Elementary School teachers, along with recess and lunch.
However, none of the students are in the classroom. And interactions with their teachers happen via video.
“It’s a different kind of teaching,” Casper said. “We still are able to make those personal connections with the student. ... Our schedule and what we would be teaching is the same regardless.”
No matter how they attend school this fall, Dubuque Community Schools students are experiencing their share of learning outside of classrooms.
More than 2,000 students are attending school fully virtually, and while most students in the district are attending in person, they alternate attendance days with remote-learning days.
Educators say that in both formats, they are working to make sure students get what they need to be successful academically.
“We’re not questioning if we can do it,” said Janie Houselog, an English teacher at Hempstead High School in Dubuque. “We just have the attitude that we can do it, and we’re doing the best we can.”
Virtual school
VanHoe’s and Casper’s first graders start at about 8:40 a.m. and end shortly before 3 p.m., with breaks for lunch and recess.
VanHoe and Casper hold lessons and keep a video conference open for students to ask questions as they complete assignments. They also record videos of core instruction for students who can’t join live.
“As of right now, we have a very high majority attending with us live every day, and we hope to just continue increasing that,” VanHoe said.
Elementary students in virtual learning are assigned to classes with teachers, and they participate in a mix of live and recorded instruction and activities, said Cindy Steffens, the district’s executive director of elementary education.
Secondary students learning virtually access their content through an online platform called Edgenuity. Students are given assignments and timelines to complete them so they stay on track, said Mark Burns, executive director of secondary education. Students also work with advisers who provide social opportunities and help with skill development.
Burns said he has heard good feedback so far but also some challenges, such as getting students used to a more self-directed format of learning.
“Some students, their personality fits right in with this type of a setup, so they are thriving,” he said. “Other students are used to a little bit more of a social aspect of school ... so they’re adjusting, but there are challenges that go along with that.”
Daniel Trautwein, of Dubuque, has two children learning virtually — Emma, a first-grader, and Jade, a seventh-grader.
Emma’s school days seem to be going well so far, Trautwein said. She can talk with her teachers throughout the day and mostly works independently. Jade, however, has had more of a struggle adjusting to virtual learning because her work is largely self-directed.
“I actually sit and go through her math and science assessments or instructions and summaries, just to make sure she understands what she’s doing,” Trautwein said. “In all honesty, her online learning, I would equate that to my online college classes.”
Emma said she kind of likes doing virtual school, though she particularly enjoys recess and lunch. Her teachers are nice, too.
“They help me a lot,” Emma said.
Jade said some parts of being in school virtually are harder than attending in person, such as not being able to ask a teacher questions. But she likes that she can take breaks from certain subjects and switch to something else.
“I don’t hate it, but at the same time, I don’t really like it as much,” she said. “It’s kind of OK for me.”
Remote learning
Full-time virtual students aren’t the only ones spending more time learning from home. Dubuque schools started the year on a hybrid schedule, in which students alternate in-person and remote-learning days.
On at-home learning days, elementary students receive work they can complete independently that reinforces learning standards taught in school, Steffens said.
The amount of time that elementary school students are expected to spend on schoolwork varies by age, but the goal is to build to two to three hours per day, Steffens said. She anticipates that around an hour of that will be spent on reading and using the district’s online reading and math programs.
For secondary students, at-home learning days put a focus on studying and learning, rather than simply having students complete homework, Burns said.
Houselog works with colleagues who teach the same courses as her to plan remote-learning days that extend classroom lessons.
At-home learning activities include supplemental worksheets and assignments to read a short story and answer comprehension questions. Next week, students will watch a video on Edgar Allan Poe, which pairs with in-class lessons on the Gothic genre.
She and her fellow English teachers try not to give students more work on at-home days than the time they would spend in class on a regular day, so they try to assign about 45 minutes of work. They seek to assign work that students would do if they were in class every day — it just might look different.
“We really want it to be an extension of the lesson that they learned in class, where they can have some practice applying strategies and to have a little bit of fun,” Houselog said.