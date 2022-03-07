GALENA, Ill. – A Freeport attorney has announced his candidacy for a circuit judge seat in northwest Illinois.

Peter J. McClanathan, will run as a Republican following the announcement that current Circuit Judge Michael Bald will be retiring in November, according to a press release.

McClanathan previously served as a prosecutor in the Stephenson County State’s Attorney’s Office for 10 years. He is currently a partner with the law firm of Fishburn Whiton Thruman.

The 15th Judicial Circuit is comprised of Carroll, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, and Stephenson counties.

A primary election will be held June 28.

