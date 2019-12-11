MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jurors soon will be asked to determine whether officials from a Bellevue nursing home were negligent in their care of a resident who died in 2016.
Trial is underway in Iowa District Court for Jackson County in a wrongful death suit filed by the children of Jeanette Konrardy, a former resident of Mill Valley Care Center who died in January 2016
Konrardy’s children, Kim Cueno, of East Dubuque, Ill., and Michael Nemmers, of La Motte, as well as several others, are suing the care center and its parent corporation. They are alleging wrongful death, breach of contract, dependent adult abuse and loss of consortium.
Attempts to reach attorneys for the family and the care center Tuesday afternoon were unsuccessful.
According to court documents, Konrardy, 84, fell off the toilet Jan. 19, 2016. An incident report, included in the exhibits presented in the case, suggests a Mill Valley staffer was “not more than two to three feet” from Konrardy, who fell while the staffer had turned away briefly to pick up some socks.
Konrardy was treated for a head wound at the facility and was taken to a Dubuque hospital, where she was diagnosed with a cervical fracture, according to court documents. Konrardy was transferred to Dubuque’s Luther Manor on Jan. 22, where she died two days later.
“(Mill Valley’s) negligence, gross negligence and/or recklessness was the cause of Jeannette Konrardy’s illnesses and injuries, which eventually resulted in her death,” plaintiffs wrote in the petition.
The suit also claims that Mill Valley officials violated a written agreement through which they were obligated to provide “adequate and safe care and housing.” Plaintiffs also seek punitive damages as “defendant’s conduct constituted a willful and wanton disregard for the right or safety of another,” according to court documents.
Attorneys representing the care center disputed the allegations, claiming that the petition “fails to state a cause of action against (the defendant) upon which relief can be granted.”
The defendant’s answer also alleges there is no basis in law through which the family could be awarded punitive damages.