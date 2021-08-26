NORTH BUENA VISTA, Iowa — Darrell Hefel was a man of few words, but he wanted to keep his camper brimming with smiling faces and laughter.
He dreamed of retirement next year and long days spent at his permanent camping site at Whitetail Bluff Campground & Resort in Cassville, Wis., where he could watch the Mississippi River from his new 36-foot RV.
“He wanted that camper full every weekend,” said his sister Pam Ben. “He loved when we came up.”
The North Buena Vista man, admittedly his father’s favorite son for his devotion to family and hard work, loved nothing more than inviting people to ride on his ski boat. Darrell died of heart disease on June 14 at age 63.
He was born on July 31, 1957, in Dubuque, the third of 10 children to Milton “Mickey” and Joan Hefel. Mickey worked at Dubuque Packing Co., and the family raised beef cattle and grew corn and hay on their 40-acre North Buena Vista farm.
The kids slept in close quarters in the three-bedroom home. The siblings and their cousins constructed forts from tree limbs they scavenged from the woods on the property. They ran a lemonade stand and whirled on a tire swing. They sang songs before lights out.
Joan expected the children to help with chores, especially harvesting potatoes from the family garden and weeding.
In 1976, Darrell graduated from Guttenberg High School. He found employment at The Ertl Co., a collectible farm toy manufacturer in Dyersville, where he worked for two decades. After attending school to study machine operating, he worked at Steger-Heiderscheit Construction for another 20 years.
Darrell’s fear of bats made him an easy target for practical jokes. Once, his co-workers at Ertl hung fake bats from Darrell’s forklift. Another time on a family vacation at Six Flags Great America, his siblings tricked him into entering a bat cave, convincing him it was a butterfly house.
“He looked and said, ‘What’s going on here? How come it’s so dark for butterflies?’” Pam said. “Just like that, swooping down were bats all over the place. He hit the floor and crawled to the outside exit. Of course, we were laughing hysterically, and we got to the end, and he goes, ‘Did you guys know that was a bat exhibit?’ It was the most he probably said in one sentence.”
After his father died in 1993, Darrel purchased the farmstead, where he continued to live with his mother.
Darrell remained a bachelor, which the family attributed to his shyness.
“He went out on a couple dates with the girls, and the girls came back and told me, ‘He’s so quiet. It’s hard to get him to talk,’” Pam said.
But Darrell had oodles of women in his life — sisters, cousins and nieces — who appreciated their “second husband” and occasional “one-way” designated driver.
Darrell acquiesced to their demands to join them on a bar romp, but after downing one too many Black Velvet whisky and Cokes or blackberry sours, Darrell informed them that he could not sit behind the wheel for the return trip home.
Darrell kept a statue of the Virgin Mary on a shelf in his camper. He volunteered at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in North Buena Vista, cutting grass at the cemetery and, when the weather called for it, shoveling snow every Sunday before the start of Mass.
If someone asked him to help out, Darrell never objected, said his sister Carmen Glawe. He just smiled.