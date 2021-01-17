MENOMINEE, Ill. – A skid steer fire inside a building caused about $7,000 damage Saturday night in Jo Daviess County.
Menominee-Dunleith Volunteer Fire Department responded at 6:33 p.m. to the Joe Heitkamp residence at 14100 West Creek Valley Road, according to Menominee-Dunleith Fire Chief Cal Cain.
Cain said firefighters were able to contain the fire to the skid steer. There were no injuries.
Mutual aid was provided by the East Dubuque, Galena, Hazel Green (Wis.) and Jamestown (Wis.) fire departments.
Firefighters cleared the scene at 8 p.m.