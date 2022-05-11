EARLVILLE, Iowa — Earlville resident Brandi Lewin recently was honored for her work on behalf of victims of sexual assault by the United States Attorney’s Office.
Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa Tim Duax presented Lewin with an Award for Excellence in Victim Services during a ceremony at the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department.
Lewin provides victim-witness coordinator services for Clayton, Delaware and Jones counties, and sexual assault response team assistance to Benton, Buchanan, Clayton, Delaware and Jones counties. Duax said Lewin was nominated by several different people.
“The award is designed to recognize somebody who provides victim services at a level that is above and beyond what is normally expected of a victim services provider. We heard from law enforcement and county attorneys that you are someone who does that on a daily basis,” he told Lewin.
She is credited with the creation of a soft interview room, allowing victims to be interviewed in a safe, less-intimidating space than a regular interrogation room. She also streamlined the interview process for victims and increased response training for county officials.
“A lot of times we forget that probably 90% of the population may not touch the criminal court system,” Duax explained. “Their connection to the justice system if they are a victim of a crime is through a point of contact. With Brandi being a point of contact over a five-county area, victims are going to get a very consistent, helpful message.
“When you are a victim, you don’t necessarily know anything about the courts. You are a law-abiding citizen. You haven’t been in trouble. You don’t know how the criminal justice system works. Brandi helps be the liaison who explains it to you.”
Delaware County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Jill Knipper said Lewin’s work has benefited not only victims but also the county.
“It’s a much-deserved award,” Knipper said. “Her work in victim services has brought the county a step forward on things we used to not do. She’s great with connecting victims with all the services they need.”
Lewin said that while she coordinates and researches ideas to help victims, putting them in place involves an entire team.
“The cool part is to make the suggestions and then to get the excitement built among all the team players that are a part of these teams, then to initiate it as a group,” she said. “We do have to have the buy-in from everyone that is on these teams to make these things successful and to have the best outcome for the crime victims that we are serving in our communities.”
Lewin said she was proud to have been nominated by law enforcement personnel, attorneys and nurses who work with her in her role.
“I am working with so many super people who are providing services to victims,” she said. “To receive this award is very humbling, and I’m very proud. I’m super proud of the teams we have created and the people I get to work with. It means a great deal to me.”