BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bellevue City Council members voted this week to pursue funding to support a housing rehabilitation program.
David Heiar, of Jackson County Economic Alliance, said the work potentially would be covered via the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Community Development Block Grant Housing Rehabilitation Fund, with homes receiving up to $36,000 for renovation.
“We have an aging housing stock,” Heiar said. “We need to make sure we are addressing our existing homes.”
City officials have worked to address current housing shortages, including work to develop a housing subdivision on the south end of the city. Heiar said the city’s housing task force concluded that work also should be done to preserve existing homes.
The houses highlighted for potential rehabilitation lie in the south-central portion of the city. Of the 157 homes in that area, 32 were identified as potential candidates for the program.
Heiar said the CBDG grant being sought would cover the renovation of six homes, but if successful, officials can apply for more funding.
“It’s something that there isn’t a limit to applying for,” he said. “I don’t know if we would focus on the same neighborhood, but it is something we could pursue.”
Certain parameters must be met for the city to qualify for the grant funding. Heiar said an income survey will be done for the neighborhood to see if it meets the guidelines of the grant, which is for homes owned by lower-income residents.
Officials also must reach out to homeowners in the area to see if they are interested if funding is secured.
Despite the uncertainty, council members supported pursuing the funding.
“I think it’s a great opportunity,” said Council Member Tim Roth. “Your older housing stock is fundamentally your town.”
Heiar also proposed that city officials consider providing matching funds as a means of further funding renovation.
Mayor Roger Michels said he was not in favor of raising taxes on residents in order to provide such funding.
Ultimately, Heiar said, the program could help bring new life to Bellevue’s aging neighborhoods.
“There is a need in this community to address existing housing,” he said. “This would help address that need.”