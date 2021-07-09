An upcoming country music concert will benefit United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States.
Jake Dodds will perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at Five Flags Theater, with a VIP Meet & Greet After-Party afterward at Holiday Inn Dubuque/Galena, according to a press release.
The concert is sponsored by Dubuque Bank and Trust, with proceeds from ticket sales going to the local United Way, which supports local programs addressing needs in areas such as brain health, child care, poverty and food scarcity.
Tickets for the concert and after-party go on sale Monday, July 12, at fiveflagscenter.com.