A Dubuque man was arrested Monday for allegedly possessing 16 pounds of marijuana and 95 THC cartridges in May 2019.
Travis A. Doyle, 24, of 705 W. Third St., was arrested at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging felony possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
Court documents state that U.S. postal inspectors intercepted a package containing 95 THC cartridges and, on May 16, 2019, law enforcement personnel “conducted a controlled delivery” of the package to 705 W. Third St.
Officers then executed a search warrant at the residence.
Police reported finding the THC cartridges, 16 pounds of marijuana and about $7,000 in Doyle’s bedroom. Documents state that Doyle admitted that the cartridges and marijuana were his and that the money was “proceeds from previous sales of THC cartridges.”
“Doyle stated the subject in California who had sent the THC cartridges had previously delivered the aforementioned pounds of marijuana to Doyle,” documents state. “Doyle stated he had been unable to sell the marijuana in Dubuque and planned to deliver it to a subject in Ohio during the following weeks.”
The Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Division of Narcotics Enforcement submitted charging documents on Jan. 14, and a warrant for Doyle’s arrest was issued that day.