Since 1991, Jerry Ben has taken care of the cemetery in his hometown of North Buena Vista, Iowa.
Any burial is facilitated through Ben, who manages the plots, organizes tombstone placement and even buries urns by hand.
His years of experience have taught him that a cemetery, despite its quiet nature, is a lot to take care of.
“A lot of it is trying to keep the property in good condition,” he said. “The grass has to be mowed, and the driveway has to be cleared. You need to make sure everything gets done.”
If a tree blows over in a storm, Ben removes it. If a headstone is damaged, Ben arranges the repair. When the cemetery gate needs to open at 8 a.m. and closed by 8 p.m. daily, Ben handles it.
He does all of this as a volunteer.
Approaching his 30th year as manager of the cemetery, Ben is confident in his ability to take care of the property, but a nagging problem has emerged without an immediate solution — who will take over the role when he is gone?
“It’s going to be real hard to get somebody,” he said recently. “I don’t know who is going to take over, but we’re going to need to find somebody.”
Ben is among the caretakers of small, local cemeteries grappling with finding volunteers to take over after longtime managers retire.
Meanwhile, larger cemeteries also face challenges, as changing burial trends have resulted in lower revenue to cover costly maintenance work.
Many local cemetery managers agree that the future of those sites is uncertain and the trends causing problems only are expected to worsen.
Ashes to ashes
For decades, the standard practice of interment for dead loved ones was burial in a casket at the local cemetery.
However, attitudes are shifting, with cremation emerging as an increasingly popular choice.
In 2010, 53.4% of the bodies received by funeral homes were buried, while 40.4% were cremated, according to National Funeral Directors Association. By 2015, burials had fallen to 45.2%, while cremations reached 47.9%, overtaking burials for the first time. (Other common methods of disposition include entombment and body donations.)
By 2040, it’s estimated that only 15.7% of bodies will be buried, while 78.7% will be cremated.
Cremation has become so prevalent that some local cemeteries are devoting specific sections of land to it.
“We have an area that is completely for cremations,” said Jen Heim, the manager of East Dubuque (Ill.) Cemetery. “It’s an area that was mostly rock if you dug down too far, but it worked fine for burying urns.”
An estimated 65,000 people are buried at Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque, which opened in 1875. The area’s largest cemetery, it is among those hardest hit financially by the cremation trend.
“Linwood, like many, is struggling financially to make ends meet,” said Ken Miller, a member of the Linwood Cemetery Association board of directors. “The current burial trends are bringing in less revenue, while costs for maintenance continue to go up.”
Linwood, like all surrounding cemeteries, relies on the revenue brought in by burials to also cover maintenance costs for its 145 acres.
When someone purchases a cemetery plot and pays for a burial, about 20% of that revenue is put into a perpetual care fund. The interest generated from that fund is supposed cover the costs for the cemetery to maintain the plot for the foreseeable future.
However, Miller estimates that Linwood has experienced an approximately 15% decline in revenue annually for the past six years. That, in turn, has left less and less money for the perpetual care fund.
While the cemetery has maintained its annual average of about 120 burials per year, what used to be almost exclusively full-casket burials increasingly is shifting toward burying urns with cremated remains.
“Burying someone who is cremated costs 50% less than a full burial,” said Jeff Paar, Linwood’s general manager. “It’s just not as much work, so we can’t charge as much.”
However, the cost of maintaining the cemetery, including the 120 hours per week it takes to mow the entirety of the property, continues to rise.
The Linwood Cemetery Association has responded by trying to reduce maintenance costs, but those attempts often have been met with resistance from residents.
“We tried not mowing the grass as often, but then people started complaining that the grass was too long,” Miller said. “There are certain expectations put on the cemetery that we can’t get around.”
It’s the same situation for many cemeteries in the area.
Tim Flogel, the owner of Flogel Lawn Care, of La Motte, Iowa, mows 10 local cemeteries, as well as manages the cemetery in La Motte.
He said all cemeteries are being hit financially by the trend toward cremation.
“They are trying to cut back on maintenance costs so they can make it,” he said. “Cemeteries just aren’t bringing in as much money as they used to.”
Multiple cemetery owners commented that the heavy rainfalls of the past few years have resulted in more mowing — and expenses — than usual.
Deacon John Stierman, who recently stepped down as manager for Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque, said Catholic cemeteries have been impacted by the move toward cremation, but not to the same degree as nondenominational graveyards.
“More and more people are choosing cremation, which lowers income coming into the cemetery,” Stierman said. “Not as many Catholics are cremated nationwide as other denominations, though. It’s a respect for the body.”
The cremation trend also has resulted in slightly fewer burials for many local cemeteries, as some families choose to spread their loved one’s ashes rather than bury them.
Stierman said some even have been caught spreading those ashes at Mount Calvary.
“There is a misconception that you can come in and scatter ashes at a cemetery,” Stierman said. “It’s not allowed, but some people do it anyway.”
Some cemeteries are considering alternative revenue sources in response to the trends.
Miller said Linwood experimented with opening a walking trail that could be used with a paid membership, but the concept didn’t draw much interest. Other projects, such as a serenity garden that can be used through a paid membership, also have been proposed.
So, Linwood officials have turned to expenses.
Lawnmowers are replaced less frequently, and repairs to equipment are postponed.
The cemetery had a water line that people could use to water flowers next to graves. But two years ago, it was discovered that the line had numerous leaks, which were raising the cemetery’s utility bill.
Repairing the leaks was deemed too costly, so the water line was shut off.
“Now, we ask people to come get the water from the chapel,” Miller said. “We didn’t have a choice. It’s a project that we don’t have the money for.”
Flogel said smaller churches are beginning to ask parishioners to donate funds to help offset cemetery costs.
Linwood’s board of directors is considering holding fundraising events.
As cremations continue to rise, Miller said the future of Linwood is uncertain. If the cemetery association is unable to pay for maintenance, it might have to turn ownership over to the city or the state.
What is certain is that if a solution isn’t found soon, cemeteries could be forced to make drastic changes.
“If no one was buried at Linwood next year, we would have a tough time keeping our doors open,” Miller said. “Is it foreseeable that Linwood has to make drastic decisions next year? Possibly.”
A lack of help
Declining revenues aren’t the only thing negatively impacting cemeteries. Many smaller, rural ones also face a lack of volunteers.
“Years ago, a family would be responsible for cutting the grass of a local cemetery for a year, but that just isn’t the case anymore,” Flogel said. “There is no volunteer help.”
Ben said he often struggles to attract younger people to help him maintain the cemetery. While some are willing, others ask to be paid, which the cemetery can’t afford.
“It’s just a different mentality with the younger generation,” Ben said. “I think a lot of them care, but a lot of them are either too busy or they want to be paid a fortune.”
Stierman said rural Catholic churches generally rely on the volunteerism of local parishioners to handle maintenance, but many longtime volunteers are getting older, and finding replacements is proving challenging.
“A lot of them have been taking care of these cemeteries for years, and they don’t know who is going to dig the graves when they are gone,” Stierman said. “I think there’s more of those cemeteries in that situation than we realize.”
Mike Brannon, owner of Brannon Monument Co. in Dubuque and manager of Dubuque Memorial Gardens Cemetery, said with more rural residents moving to larger cities, that trend is impacting rural graveyards. When the time comes, those residents are increasingly being buried in those larger communities rather than the smaller ones.
“It’s hard to keep a cemetery viable when the local parish closes,” Brannon said. “People are going to larger cemeteries instead, which means there isn’t as much interest in rural cemeteries.”
The lack of volunteers isn’t universal.
Bob Skemp has been a board member for Immaculate Conception cemetery in Kieler, Wis., for 11 years. He said finding volunteers hasn’t been difficult.
“We usually have a lot of support,” he said. “We had one of our volunteers die last year, and there were several people who stepped up.”
However, for the cemeteries facing a lack of help, the question of who will take over when the current volunteer manager is gone is a pressing one.
“I volunteer for the cemetery, and I still work full time,” Ben said. “I don’t know who could do that today.”
Cemeteries that are forgotten
The threat of cemeteries closing or being abandoned is real, and some counties have invested in trying to reclaim cemeteries that were previously lost.
In 1996, Iowa lawmakers passed a bill that sought to identify cemeteries that were at risk of abandonment. Named “pioneer cemeteries,” these graveyards were defined as having had 12 or fewer burials in the past 50 years. Part of the legislation allowed for Iowa’s counties to establish cemetery commissions, which could work to restore and maintain pioneer cemeteries.
Of Iowa’s 99 counties, 29 have cemetery commissions, including Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties. Those lacking a commission include Dubuque County.
No similar program exists in Wisconsin or Illinois.
In Jackson County, Iowa, the county Pioneer Cemetery Commission identified 80 pioneer cemeteries and, since 1996, has restored 23 of them. They have as few as four graves or as many as 100.
“A lot of these cemeteries have been completely forgotten,” said Larry Ambrosy, chairman of the commission. “(For example,) the one we found was completely overgrown with trees, and the headstones were lying all over the place.”
Some of these cemeteries now are located on private property. Commission Member Ed McDermott said their existence sometimes is forgotten.
“When you’re updating the deed over the years, at a certain point someone is going to forget to mention the cemetery,” McDermott said. “Then, it’s like it never existed.”
Tilton Cemetery in Maquoketa wasn’t recognizable until the cemetery commission was tasked with its restoration.
Hogs had rooted up the ground, and headstones were scattered among trees.
A year was spent removing vegetation and replacing graves. With a new fence set up, livestock won’t be able to get at the cemetery again.
Through months of research of Jackson County’s death records, the commission has restored many of these cemeteries to their previous state, while the county provides funding for their maintenance. Annually, the Jackson County Pioneer Cemetery Commission receives $55,000 in funding from the county, with $26,000 going entirely to mowing.
Commission Member JoAnn Caven said the group still has a lot of work to do in Jackson County, but she is worried about the Iowa counties that don’t have a commission, leaving the pioneer cemeteries uncared for.
“We know there are pioneer cemeteries out in Dubuque (County),” Caven said. “We would like to see them be restored.”
Jackson County commission members are concerned about their own long-term outlook. Many members are older, and they often struggle to find new volunteers.
“It’s a concern,” Caven said. “We don’t know who is going to keep the ball rolling after we are gone.”
A desire to preserve those that are gone
While the work to maintain the area’s cemeteries is arduous and the future remains uncertain for some, many are devoted to that cause.
“It’s a personal thing,” Ben said. “You don’t want to just be shoved in a hole in a corner somewhere when you go. You want to be with your family or where you grew up. People should have that.”
Flogel said some of the cemeteries that he has mowed for years no longer can afford to pay him as much as they used to, but he still does the work.
“Sometimes I just break even,” he said. “There’s no profit in it, but somebody has to do it. We have family in these cemeteries, and we want them to stay in good condition.”
Despite the challenges facing cemeteries, Brannon, who works with numerous rural cemeteries in the area, said he is not worried about their future. In the end, he believes that the memories of those that are buried there will motivate the support to keep the cemeteries alive.
“I always come back to the compassion of people,” Brannon said. “We will always figure out a way to take care of our loved ones.”