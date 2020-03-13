The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Kathy T. Brown, 19, of 3130 Shiras Ave., and Dajah U. Green, 19, of 2093 Key Way Drive, No. 3, were arrested at about 6:10 p.m. Wednesday at 2093 Key Way on charges of assault with injury. Court documents state that they assaulted Dontavia L. Collins, 23, of 35 W. 15th St., No. 1, at about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Walmart, 4200 Dodge St.
- Anthony D. Crowder, 47, of 2323 White St., was arrested at about 4:05 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on a warrant charging assault. Court documents state that Crowder assaulted Camron J. Gienau, 20, of 2315 White St., on Jan. 19 in the 2300 block of White Street.
- Ray A. Smith, 59, of 1365 Missouri Ave., reported the theft of $400 worth of clothes and a $500 cellphone between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday from Village Inn, 1940 John F. Kennedy Road.