A Dubuque man will spend at least 20 years in federal prison after admitting to selling drugs that resulted in an overdose death.
Carl R. Watkins, 29, pleaded guilty on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to one count of distribution of controlled substances resulting in death. A conviction on the charge carries a sentence of 20 years to life in prison. A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled yet. There is no parole in the federal system.
State and federal court documents indicate that authorities found Cayla Jo Mutert, 26, dead inside 3708 Pennsylvania Ave., Apt. F53, on the night of Aug. 5 of “an apparent drug overdose.”
In federal court, Watkins admitted that Mutert texted him on that day, looking for heroin, according to a press release. He sold her "what was supposedly heroin." She fatally overdosed when she took the drugs later that night.
"An autopsy determined that the woman’s death was caused by mixed drug toxicity, specifically from fentanyl and an analogue of fentanyl called acetyl fentanyl," the release states. "During a search of the woman’s bedroom, officers found a chunky white substance that tested positive for fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl."
On Aug. 6, investigators used Mutert’s phone to set up another drug deal with Watkins. When Watkins approached the investigators’ vehicle, he was arrested.
"During his arrest, Wilson dropped a baggie containing about a quarter gram of fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl," the release states.