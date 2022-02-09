Steven Steele makes sure he finds time to volunteer at Dubuque Rescue Mission when he has time between his two jobs.
Steele moved to Dubuque from Louisiana several years ago and stopped by the mission for a meal. He asked if there were any ways he could help out and has been serving meals there ever since.
“Most of the people don’t have a roof to go to or food to eat,” he said. “I feel like I’m doing a good deed.”
Dubuque Rescue Mission has been serving meals and housing men dealing with housing insecurity now for nearly a century. Monday, Feb. 14, will mark 90 years since the mission opened its doors in the midst of the Great Depression.
“It’s extraordinary to me that this little mission in Dubuque, Iowa, has been going for 90 years,” said Rick Mihm, the mission’s executive director. “And it’s because of the faithfulness of this community.”
The mission initially was started by people of faith in Dubuque who wanted to help those who found themselves without a home or hot meal during the Great Depression, Mihm said.
An article published in the Aug. 13, 2007, edition of the Telegraph Herald states that what would become the mission was located at 551 Iowa St. and initially known as the “City Mission of Dubuque Service Men’s Center.”
In the first six days after its opening on Feb. 14, 1932, the mission served 310 meals and housed 60 men. In 1943, 92,721 meals were served.
The shelter moved to the corner of Fifth and Iowa streets in 1938 and to its current location at 398 Main St. in 1946.
“Within a one block area, the mission has been in the same area for 90 years, and that’s impressive,” Mihm said.
The shelter was renamed “Dubuque Rescue Mission” in 1948, according to a TH article published on May 9, 1982, for the mission’s 50th anniversary.
“(The name changed) partly because some people thought the name City Mission meant it was run by the city, and partly because that’s exactly what the place was trying to do. Rescue people,” the article states.
The mission hit hard times around 1980 due to an economic downturn and nearly closed, Mihm said. Mission leaders had to sell their recycling business and warehouse in order to help keep afloat, but it was the community support that got the mission back on its feet.
“The people recognized that need and said, ‘We can’t let that happen,’” he said. “And they increased their support and kept the lights on, so to speak.”
The mission currently serves meals, houses men and has a thrift store at its 398 Main St. location. A second thrift store is located at 998 Central Ave.
Mihm said the mission houses 29 men at the Main Street location, 15 men at transitional housing properties and another four in apartments.
He said the Main Street location has the capacity to house 32 men, but capacity in the residential space there still is cut in half due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some men sleep on the floor of the dining area after mealtimes.
Dubuque Rescue Mission serves breakfast and lunch daily at the Main Street facility, as well as dinner on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays. Kitchen Manager Nick Schiesl said he typically prepares to serve 80 to 100 people at each meal.
Schiesl applied to work at the mission about five years ago after spending a lot of time working in restaurants.
“Working at a restaurant your whole life, it’s all about money, labor,” Schiesl said. “... Here, we just try to help people.”
Clarke University students Addy Seaman and Faith Bower have been volunteering at Dubuque Rescue Mission since December. While their work started as a way to earn service hours, they have enjoyed working with the mission staff and playing a role there.
“I like that the Dubuque Rescue Mission does it all,” Bower said. “It doesn’t just serve one meal.”
“It meets every single need,” Seaman said.
Schiesl also noted that the men who stay at the mission typically have to help out with meals, and most enjoy getting to be in the kitchen and learning some new cooking skills.
One of those men is Demetris Evans, who has been staying at the mission for a few weeks. During that time, he has helped clean and serve meals. He said everyone at the mission has been great to be around.
“This place means a lot,” he said. “It gave me a place to sleep. It means a lot to me.”