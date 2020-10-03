MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A planned “outreach center” in Maquoketa on Friday landed a $350,000 state grant.
The Enhance Iowa Board approved the funding for Maquoketa’s Together We Build committee’s outreach center project. The committee had applied for a $500,000 state grant.
The committee hopes to raise $2.5 million for the construction of a center that will house offices of the Jackson County Fair and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Jackson County.
The committee previously secured a pledge of $25,000 from the City of Maquoketa and a $300,000 loan from the Jackson County Board of Supervisors to qualify for the grant.
“The outreach center will allow for the expansion of training programs and educational opportunities with the Extension and offer the community an additional venue for meetings, seminars, corporate events and educational programming,” said a state press release issued Friday.
“It will also offer larger restroom facilities and expanded space for a 4-H food stand during the fair.”