MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Two Republicans vying for a seat on the Jackson County Board of Supervisors recently shared their thoughts on improving county infrastructure and attracting new residents and tourists.
David Spickermann and Don Schwenker are running for the District 3 seat held by Republican Jack Willey, who is not seeking reelection after three decades on the county board.
Spickermann and Schwenker will face each other in the June 7 primary election, with the top vote-getter moving on to the general election in November.
No other candidates have filed to run for the seat.
Spickermann and Schwenker spoke with the Telegraph Herald about their campaigns and goals if elected.
David Spickermann
Though Spickermann has not run for public office before, the Maquoketa resident believes his experience and expertise position him well to serve on the county board.
“I’ve always wanted to do public service, and I believe this fits my skill set,” he said.
He works as a maintenance supervisor for A.Y. McDonald Manufacturing Co. in Dubuque, a job that includes managing budgets. He also has volunteered throughout Jackson County, most prominently serving as a Boy Scout and Cub Scout leader.
For Spickermann, the most important job of the county supervisors is maintaining the county’s infrastructure.
If elected, he promised to ensure that the county properly budgets for needed improvements to its roads and bridges.
“The fundamental part of the community is its infrastructure,” he said. “You need your roads working if you want people to be able to get to work.”
Spickermann also wants to increase tourism by promoting the county’s many attractions, including its parks, trails, breweries, wineries and drive-in movie theater.
He also advocated for the board to put more effort into recruiting and retaining county employees, saying the county currently has a high turnover rate.
“I’d like to keep qualified people in their positions,” Spickermann said. “It’s hard right now for any business to keep their employees, but it’s something we should be doing better at.”
Don Schwenker
Schwenker served as Maquoketa’s mayor for 10 years before not running for reelection in November.
Schwenker said he always found himself attracted to public service and sees the county Board of Supervisors as the next step in his efforts to serve the community.
“I have developed a love for politics and making a difference,” he said. “With the vacancy on the Board of Supervisors coming, I thought this would make for a natural stepping-stone.”
As Maquoketa’s mayor, Schwenker said he prioritized improving the community’s infrastructure. He would continue to emphasize infrastructure as a county supervisor.
Along with advocating for the improvements of streets throughout the county, Schwenker said the county’s bridges are in particular need of repair.
“Jackson County has one of the highest number of bridges in the state that need improvement,” he said. “I want to make sure our infrastructure is sound.”
Schwenker added that he also wants the county to invest in its recreation and entertainment amenities throughout the county.
He pointed to Jackson County’s already large number of trails and parks as a potential starting point for further investment and promotion of the county’s natural attractions.
“I’d like to see us develop more of the parks and trails that we have,” he said. “I think that will help bring a lot of people to the county.”
