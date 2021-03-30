LANCASTER, Wis. — The City of Lancaster will work with DP & RA Property LLC to develop a residential lot next to Lancaster Country Club.
In February, the council received an $80,000 offer from the company for lot No. 3 of the four-lot development. The council later approved a counteroffer from the city for $81,000.
At the end of March, the city amended its counteroffer, which included plans for a street, sewer and water lines that would run through an easement. The amended counter-offer also included three street lights with concrete poles along the proposed street and that the street would be maintained by the city and have concrete ribbon.
Additionally, it was asked that there be no sidewalks in the development, that there be no requirement of sidewalks and that construction of homes would begin 12 months after substantial completion of the street and utilities.
Daniel Schmidt signed the initial offer made to the city, discussed in closed sessions. Council Member Bob Schmidt has removed himself from closed session discussions about the proposed offer to the city and the closed session in which the counter-offer was approved.