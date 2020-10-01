The Dubuque Fire Department responds to punctured gas lines fairly routinely.
However, the circumstances leading up to Monday’s massive natural gas explosion on Loras Boulevard were different than usual calls regarding leaks, Fire Chief Rick Steines said.
“It’s not uncommon for directional drillers to hit gas lines,” he said. “A lot of times, though, they hit a service line to a house. In this particular case, it was a 4-inch main. It was servicing a whole area. There was more gas to leak.”
Authorities continue to investigate what ignited the leaking gas, causing a blast that leveled a residence at 459 Loras at about 5:40 p.m. Monday and damaged more than a dozen nearby buildings. More than 50 people were displaced and 16 buildings were listed as “condemned” as a result of the blast, officials said.
“The state fire marshal is interviewing people who were on site at the time, and we’ve reviewed the traffic camera video and tried to use that (to determine the cause of ignition),” Steines said. “It appears to have started in the house. We’re assuming there was a buildup of gas inside.”
Steines pegged the damage to the leveled residence at $286,000 on the property itself and $71,000 on the contents.
Loras Boulevard reopened Wednesday afternoon to through traffic. The major thoroughfare had been closed since authorities first responded to the leak Monday afternoon.