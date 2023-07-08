ELIZABETH, Ill. — When Karmah Knautz stayed with her grandma Betty Wurster late last month in Elizabeth, she thought it would be just like every other visit.
But when she looked out the window around 2:50 a.m. on June 25, she instead was greeted by a shocking, smoky sight.
“I saw bright orange smoke out of the front window,” recalled Karmah, 13. “I sort of hesitated because I thought it wasn’t real for a second … but then I ran out and yelled, ‘There’s a fire!’”
Karmah then called 911 while her dad, Marty Weimerskirk, who was also visiting, ran up and down the halls of the apartment complex with a couple other people to wake up and warn other residents of the growing flames on the building’s roof.
While all the residents were able to exit the building safely before the fire department’s arrival shortly after 3 a.m., 20 people were ultimately displaced by the June 25 blaze at Grand View Estates, a 55+ independent living facility at 540 Pleasant St.
Efforts since have been underway to help affected residents, some of whom lost all of their personal belongings in the fire.
Building owner Sandra Wienen said work has already been done to clean up the water damage in the parts of the facility otherwise unaffected by the fire, and residents have started moving back into those 10 units.
Some of the people moving back will be returning to their original units, while others are residents whose original apartments were destroyed in the blaze.
“We had one recent (resident) move out and a couple vacancies, so we’ll move some folks around,” Wienen explained. “Others have just found other places to stay.”
Blaze likely caused by lightning strike, fire chief says
The facility previously served as a nursing home but closed in 2020. It sat vacant for almost two years before Wienen and her husband, Don, purchased the property at auction early last year with the goal of giving those 55 and older an affordable place to live in the Elizabeth area.
Wienen said plans to potentially rebuild the destroyed portions of the facility are on pause until the state fire marshal and the insurance company complete their respective assessments. An exact damage estimate was not yet available Friday afternoon.
“One year ago, we were having our grand opening, and now we’re dealing with all this,” Wienen said. “It’s disheartening, but we’re not giving up.”
Elizabeth Fire Chief Andy Nolan said the fire’s genesis was from natural causes — likely a lightning strike from storms that evening. The fire department was dispatched around 3 a.m. June 25 and stayed on scene until around noon to extinguish the blaze and any hot spots.
Fire departments from Galena, Hanover, Scales Mound and Stockton provided mutual aid, and Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department also responded.
“It was obviously a lot bigger than the fires we typically run into,” Nolan said. “When we got there, we found the roof was on fire and that all the people were pretty well outside at that point.”
The department had responded to the property earlier in the evening — around 9:30 p.m. on June 24 — for a potential lightning strike and subsequent electrical issues but found no signs of a fire.
The department advised the property manager at that time to call a maintenance worker for the electrical outage.
Neighbors offer help
Elizabeth Village President Michael Dittmar said community support since the fire has been “nothing short of amazing.” Following the incident, displaced residents took refuge at the Elizabeth Community Building until they were connected with friends or family.
By 6 a.m. the morning of the fire, Dittmar said the village had to start turning volunteers away because so many people had shown up to help. Since the blaze, donations of clothes, furniture and other items have flowed in for residents whose property was lost.
Dittmar said a considerable outpouring of monetary support in the form of checks and donated gift cards has been received.
“It just goes to show that it’s great to live in a small town with such a tight-knit community,” Dittmar said. “We’re resilient … and we’re going to keep moving forward.”
For her part, Wurster, whose apartment was destroyed, plans to move into one of the previously vacant units at Grand View Estates in the next couple weeks after staying with family since the fire. She will have to replace belongings, but still expressed a sense of gratitude nearly two weeks after the fire.
“I lost everything, … but I thank God that everybody’s alive and nobody was hurt,” Wurster said Friday. “And I’m just thankful (my granddaughter) was there because she saved a lot of lives.”