Elizabeth fire
An early-morning fire on June 25 at Grand View Estates apartment complex in Elizabeth, Ill., displaced 20 residents. Efforts have occurred to assist affected residents, some of whom lost all of their personal belongings in the blaze.

 Elizabeth Fire Department/Village of Elizabeth

ELIZABETH, Ill. — When Karmah Knautz stayed with her grandma Betty Wurster late last month in Elizabeth, she thought it would be just like every other visit.

But when she looked out the window around 2:50 a.m. on June 25, she instead was greeted by a shocking, smoky sight.

