MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Public entities and nonprofits in Jackson County now are eligible for assistance from Federal Emergency Management Agency in relation to the Aug. 10 derecho that pummeled the Midwest.
The county was one of seven more that now are eligible, according to a press release today from Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office.
On Aug. 17, President Donald Trump issued a presidential disaster declaration for 16 counties hammered by the derecho. That list included Jones County.
Those counties, as well as the ones just added, are eligible to apply for the federal Public Assistance Program, according to a press release.
“Public assistance funding may be used for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities,” it states.
The 23 counties now covered do not include Clayton, Delaware or Dubuque counties.