PEOSTA, Iowa — A Dubuque County man who is a registered sex offender faces a rape charge.
Brice A. Heinze, 30, of Peosta, was arrested at 5:38 a.m. Sunday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree sexual abuse-forcible rape.
Court documents state that Heinze physically and sexually assaulted a woman he knew in August.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
The Iowa Sex Offender Registry states that Heinze was convicted of third-degree sexual abuse in 2014 in Clayton County.